Ovechkin’s 800th goal, that Brawl and most watchable NHL teams in Blackburn’s Big Board National News

Last week, I was invited to join my pal Dimitri Filipovic on his show, “The Hockey PDOCast,” where we had our annual discussion about the “Watchability Rankings” of NHL teams. In short, we use various criteria — on-ice play, uniforms, broadcast presentation, narratives, etc. — to decide which teams are most entertaining and worthy of our attention on any given night.

1. Boston Bruins: Come on, there was no other choice. As a Bruins fan, this is the most fun I’ve ever had watching this team during the regular season. It’s all working for me.

2. Buffalo Sabres: They’re certainly not perfect, but they’re a high-event team. They score a lot, get scored on a lot and have one of the most electric players in hockey at the moment in Tage Thompson. They also arguably have the best three-uniform set of any team in the NHL.

3. New Jersey Devils: They’re probably the most fascinating Cinderella story this season, and the play has been top-notch. Jack Hughes is Emerging as a true superstar, and this team consistently proves that great defense can be highly entertaining.

4. Seattle Kraken: The vision is finally being executed, and they’re a fun, exciting 200-foot team. They also have bad goaltending, which is always fun. Plus their broadcast team is the best in the business.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs: For better or for worse, the Leafs are always interesting, and there’s always a narrative to follow. Also, you can’t properly troll the most obnoxious fan base in hockey if you don’t pay attention to the team.