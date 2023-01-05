Ovechkin To Host 800 Arlington Students To Celebrate Goal Milestone

ARLINGTON, VA — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will host more than 800 children from Arlington Public School at the Capitals practice on Friday, Jan. 13 to celebrate Ovechkin moving into second on the all-time NHL goals list.

Fourth and fifth-grade students from five Arlington schools will be invited to attend the Capitals practice at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Ballston. It’s Dec. 23, Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second in all-time NHL goals with 802. The 37-year-old, who has played his entire career with the Capitals, now has 808 goals and is 86 goals behind all-time NHL goals leader Wayne Gretzky.

All 800 students will receive special Ovi 800 T-shirts from Ovechkin and the Capitals. Leading up to the visit, the students’ classes will participate in 800-related number activities in their physical education and other classes, such as math and reading, the Capitals said in a news release Thursday. It’s Jan. 13, they will attend the Capitals practice and take photographs with Ovechkin following the skate.

Ovechkin also will make a donation to the American Special Hockey Association to help cover ice costs for 100 special hockey teams across the United States. The donation will support 5,000 athletes and 1,400 coaches from February through April. The Capitals Youth Hockey Development team is working with rinks throughout the DC area to install an “Ovi’s Office” logo in the ice at the top of the left face-off Circle in each zone for a limited time in 2023. The spot on the ice has become a favorite for local kids to practice their “Ovi shot” that Ovechkin has made famous.

Later this season, Ovechkin will surprise youth players at rinks with a visit before their on-ice sessions, the Capitals said.