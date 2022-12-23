Ovechkin scores goal No. 796 in Capitals win against Kraken

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 796th NHL goal to help the Washington Capitals defeat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Capital One Arena on Friday.

His empty-net goal closed the scoring with four seconds left in the third period and moved him within five of Gordie Howe, who is second on the NHL goals list with 801. Wayne Gretzky is first with 894.

Ovechkin has three empty-net goals in his past two games and 52 in his NHL career, trailing only Gretzky (56).

“I think we’re all a little bit surprised he only has [52] in his career,” Capitals forward Lars Eller said. “It felt like he’s had more. Goal-scorers score goals in a lot of ways, and you’ve got to be at the right spot at the right time. So, happy for him.”

Eller, Anthony Mantha and Marcus Johansson scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves, including 14 in the third period, for the Capitals (13-12-4), who have won three straight for the first time this season.

“It seems like three games in a row we’ve just played amazing hockey,” Lindgren said. “Honestly, I think it’s been fun to play goal for this team all year long, but especially the last few games we’ve just been playing incredible. Can’t get complacent, we’ve got to keep on going to work.”

Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken (15-8-3), who have lost three straight after a seven-game winning streak. Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves.

“I think we had some great moments,” Grubauer said. “I think we’ve got to get back to playing 60 minutes the way we can and making sure we are putting teams on their heels and playing our way.”

Larsson gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 17:51 of the first period. Morgan Geekie won a face-off in the Offensive zone, and Karson Kuhlman poked the puck to Larsson, who scored from the left point on a high wrist shot through a screen.

Mantha tied it 1-1 at 5:20 of the second period, scoring during a scramble in front after Grubauer made a save on Matt Irwin.

Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of the Washington defenseman Alexander Alexeyev at 9:48. Alexeyev left the game with an upper-body injury and there was no update on his condition after the game.

During the ensuing five-minute power play, Johansson gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 13:15, taking a backhand pass from Sonny Milano on the Rush and scoring from in front with a shot that deflected off Grubauer’s glove.

“It was a great play by Sonny,” Johansson said. “I think when we got in the zone, both him and me were a little bit surprised that there was just one guy left, and [Milano] made a great play, so good to see one go in.”

Grubauer made three saves in three seconds, all from close range, against Erik Gustafsson, Dylan Strome and Conor Sheary beginning at 5:24 of the third to keep the score 2-1.

“He was solid,” Kraken Coach Dave Hakstol said. “They gave us a couple big saves. Their opportunities in the first and third came on a couple of flurries.”

Eller scored into an empty net to make it 3-1 at 18:54 of the third.

“I thought the start was there today,” Larsson said. “We had a really good first period and they were better the second. The third was kind of even and it’s 2-1 game [with] three minutes left, four minutes left. The game was right there for us.”

NOTES: The Kraken were 0-for-2 on the power play and are 0-for-7 in their past three games. … It was the second road loss in regulation for Seattle this season (8-2-1). … Alexeyev had the secondary assist on Mantha’s goal for his first NHL point in his sixth game. … Ovechkin has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games. … The Capitals are 7-1-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season.