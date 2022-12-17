Ovechkin scores 800th career goal against Blackhawks

All eyes were on the Blackhawks on December 13th; the Hawks hosted the Capitals for a nationally broadcast matchup. However, hockey fans weren’t tuning into this game because of Chicago, rather, an opportunity to witness history happen against Chicago.

Prior to the game, Ovechkin sat at 797 goals, only four goals shy of Gordie Howe’s 801.

It took just 24 seconds to get The Great Eight going; Ovi beat Chicago netminder Petr Mrazek on the Capital’s third shot of the game.

A little less than eight minutes later, Ovechkin buried his second goal of the game on the power play, putting home a shot on a gaping Blackhawks’ net.

Tyler Johnson got the Blackhawks on the board with a minute remaining in the first. Johnson’s third goal of the season came in his return from injured reserve.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button