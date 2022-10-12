Ovechkin resumes Chase of NHL goals record with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin‘s technique looked familiar as he settled into an open space on the left side of the penalty area, received a backheel pass and powered the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post.

Having watched the video of Ovechkin’s offseason soccer exploits online, Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette observed, “That was typical Alex, scoring a goal.”

“We should probably count it,” Laviolette said.

For Ovechkin, playing on a one-game contract for FC Dynamo Moscow, the Russian Premier League team his father Mikhail played for before an injury cut his career short, and scoring a goal in a friendly against FC Amkal in Moscow on June 25, was “a dream come true.” But obviously, the goal does not count towards Ovechkin’s NHL goal total, which remains 780.

The 37-year-old left wing will begin his 18th NHL season when Washington hosts the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 pm ET; TNT, SN NOW) needing 21 goals to catch Gordie Howe, who is second in NHL history with 801, and 114 behind Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. Ovechkin is seven goals from breaking Howe’s NHL record for most with one team of 786, which he scored during 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings (1946-1971) before an additional 15 after returning to the League with the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80.

Ovechkin isn’t focused on records on the eve of another season opener, though.

“You just want to get to the games,” they said. “Right now, for us, every point is very important. We’re going to try to win every game. Our goal is to make the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) and it starts from there.”

Ovechkin acknowledged that his first 17 seasons with the Capitals, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, have gone by in a blink.

“I still can’t believe it,” they said. “Time flies.”

Ovechkin’s excitement for opening night has not diminished. Like in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets to open the 2005-06 season, Ovechkin scored two goals in the season opener against the New York Rangers last season to begin his NHL record-tying ninth 50-goal season.

Along the way, Ovechkin passed Marcel Dionne (731 goals), Brett Hull (741) and Jaromir Jagr (766) to climb from sixth to third on the NHL goals list. His 90 points last season (50 goals, 40 assists) were his most since he had 109 in 2009-10.

“I felt like he did a good job the whole year to be in good shape and stay motivated,” center Yevgeny Kuznetsov said. “He’s Chasing a pretty big thing, even if he doesn’t talk about it. Nobody mentions it, but it’s big for him, and that’s a big motivation.”

Although Ovechkin’s pursuit of Howe and Gretzky isn’t discussed with him, every player in the Capitals locker room is aware of the history he’s chasing. Connor Brown will make his Washington debut subbing for the injured Tom Wilson (torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee) is the top line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. He’s trying to wrap his mind around skating on the opposite wing from a player closing in on 800 goals.

“I have thought about it,” said Brown, acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 13. “It’s pretty wild. He’s a great guy. It’s just fun to play with him, simple as that. It’s a pretty cool opportunity .”

A frequent fast starter, Ovechkin scored 10 goals in his first 10 games last season, the third time in five seasons he required 11 games or fewer to reach 10 goals.

“You just have to use your chances when you get them,” Ovechkin said of the key to his fast starts. “If it’s not going your way, you have to keep working.”

The Capitals needed Ovechkin’s strong start last season with center Nicklas Backstrom missing the first 28 games while recovering from a left hip injury. Ovechkin had 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) to help Washington go 17-5-6 in those 28 games.

With Backstrom (recovering from resurfacing surgery on his hip) and Wilson out to begin this season, the Capitals need Ovechkin to elevate his play again, along with Kuznetsov, who had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in the first 28 games last season.

“Yeah, the responsibility is on us, but lots of guys have to respond as well,” Ovechkin said. “There are new guys coming into our organization and they have to step up as well.”

Washington added Brown and Dylan Strome, who signed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract July 14, partly to help fill the void while Backstrom and Wilson are out. But it would be no surprise if Ovechkin and Kuznetsov lead the way again.

“They’ve been pretty consistent with their game for a long time,” Laviolette said. “‘O’ has scored a lot of goals every year, not just last year. He’s scored big goals every year.”

In addition to reaching 50 goals for the ninth time last season (and becoming the oldest NHL player to score 50), Ovechkin was the seventh player in NHL history with 17 consecutive 20-goal seasons, moved within one of Mike Gartner’s record with his 16th 30-goal season and tied Gretzky’s NHL record with his 12th 40-goal season.

Ovechkin contributes his scoring consistency to, “My linemates and the situations out there.”

“Sometimes you have luck,” they said. “Lots of things have to go your way.”

When it comes to scoring goals, things frequently go Ovechkin’s way, whether it’s on the ice or a soccer pitch. He appreciated that his goal for FC Dynamo Moscow came from the left side, Reminiscent of how he’s scored so many of his NHL goals from around the left circle.

“It was a cool moment,” Ovechkin said. “My family enjoyed it, lots of fans enjoyed it and it was a highlight of the night.”