Ovechkin looks to tie Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list vs. Red Wings

Things could have a funny way of playing themselves out for the Detroit Red Wings in Monday’s Matchup against the Washington Capitals.

With Mark and Marty Howe in attendance, Capitals Winger Alexander Ovechkin on Monday night was looking to tie their father, Red Wings Legend Gordie Howe, for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list at Capital One Arena in Washington. The magic number is goal No. 801, which, ironically, could come against Howe’s former team.

Ovechkin, 37, is seeking to surpass Howe and then set his sights singularly on Chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record (894 goals). Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde said he hoped his team would take the mission of making sure Ovechkin didn’t tie Howe in a game against the Red Wings “a little personal” — but hey, if stopping Ovechkin was that easy, he wouldn’t have 800 goals.

