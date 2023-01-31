OVC Releases Preseason Golf Polls

On Tuesday, the OVC released its golf preseason polls, which comes just before the start of the spring slate for both squads. In a vote taken by the Leagues head coaches, the Lindenwood men’s golf team was picked to finish seventh, earning 23 points, while the women were selected fourth, garnering 15 total points in the poll.

The men’s team is set to compete in six tournaments during the spring portion of its schedule, which kicks off with the Carpenter-Chaney Classic in Mims, Fla. is February 10-11. Just over a month later, the Lions will host the Lindenwood Invitational at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club. Last season, Lindenwood finished runner-up in the tournament. Lindenwood will have three more tournaments across March and April before ending the year at the OVC Championships. The men’s event will be held April 23-26 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Lions opened the year with a fifth-place finish at the Arch Cup. Liam Bentein garnered OVC golfer of the week after the two-day event. The native of Belgium fired a back-to-back 68’s. Bentein has carded an average of 73.1 across 11 rounds of golf this year.

The Women’s squad, who was picked to finish fifth in the poll, will have five spring tournaments as they begin the second half at the Bama Beach Bash in Gulf Shores, Ala. March 19-21. The Lions will have two more tournaments in April before heading to the OVC Championships in mid-April, which will be contested April 16-18 on the Fighting Joe Course at RTJ at The Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

The best finish for Lindenwood in the fall was fifth at the Saluki Invitational. Kassidy Hull was named conference Golfer of the Week one time this season. The sophomore finished in a tie for 11th at the Big O Classic with the help of a 74 on the final day. The 74 is the best score by a Lindenwood golfer so far this year.

Men’s Predicted Order of Finish

1. Little Rock (8 first-place votes) – 64 points

2. Tennessee Tech (1) – 57

3. SIUE – 49

4. UT Martin – 41

5. Morehead State – 39

6. Southern Indiana – 25th

7. Lindenwood – 23rd

8. Eastern Illinois—15

9. Tennessee State – 11

Women’s Predicted Order of Finish

1. Little Rock (6 first-place votes) – 36 points

2. Morehead State (1) – 29

3. Tennessee Tech – 28

4. Lindenwood – 15

5. Southern Indiana – 14th

6. Eastern Illinois – 13th

7. Tennessee State – 12