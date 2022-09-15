OVC Play Begins Sunday for Soccer At Home vs. Southern Indiana
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Conference play is just around the corner for the Morehead State soccer team, as Sunday’s match with new OVC foe Southern Indiana kicks off the second half of the 2022 season. Both squads lost in their previous match, as MSU fell 3-0 to Cincinnati and USI fell 1-0 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm ET on Sunday at MSU Soccer Field. Both live stats and live streaming (ESPN+) are available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (3-4-1)
- Southern Indiana (3-2-2)
Last Five Matches
- Morehead State (2-2-1)
- Southern Indiana (2-1-2)
All-Time Series
- Morehead State and Southern Indiana have never met.
NOTABLE
- Hadley Cytron leads Morehead State in total points and assists, and is tied for the team lead in goals. Cytron’s performance last week garnered Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors from the OVC.
- Erin Gibbs made her debut in goal for the Eagles on Sunday vs. Cincinnati. Gibbs came on in the second half and kept the Bearcats off the board with four saves.
- Avery Redmon leads the team in minutes played this season with 624. Redmon has been outstanding in the midfield both offensively and defensively in 2022.
- 3-1-4 is Morehead State soccer’s best non-conference record since 2014, when the Eagles went 5-2-2 vs. non-OVC opponents.
- Morehead State faces a tall task Sunday, as reigning OVC Goalkeeper of the Week Maya Etienne will be between the pipes for USI. Etienne holds the Screaming Eagles’ program record for shutouts with 33.