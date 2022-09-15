OVC Play Begins Sunday for Soccer At Home vs. Southern Indiana

SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Conference play is just around the corner for the Morehead State soccer team, as Sunday’s match with new OVC foe Southern Indiana kicks off the second half of the 2022 season. Both squads lost in their previous match, as MSU fell 3-0 to Cincinnati and USI fell 1-0 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm ET on Sunday at MSU Soccer Field. Both live stats and live streaming (ESPN+) are available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (3-4-1)

Southern Indiana (3-2-2)

Last Five Matches

Morehead State (2-2-1)

Southern Indiana (2-1-2)

All-Time Series

Morehead State and Southern Indiana have never met.

NOTABLE