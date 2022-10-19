OVC basketball coaches believe USI will make an immediate impact

EVANSVILLE — While the University of Southern Indiana is an Ohio Valley Conference newcomer, it was treated to some home cooking for the first basketball meet and greet with the rest of the league.

Members of the Screaming Eagles men’s and women’s teams made their first impressions Tuesday at OVC Media Day in Downtown Evansville along with the other nine schools as the new-look conference enters its 75th season. It’s yet another reminder of just how close the first Division I contest is to becoming a reality.

T-minus three weeks to go.

“There’s been a lot more sleepless nights because you want to make sure you get it right the first time,” USI men’s Coach Stan Gouard said. “At the end of the day, we’re still playing basketball. That’s the beauty of it. But it’s cool for our university to be at this level – I think it’s a long time coming.”

From the official preseason poll to some of the longest-tenured coaches’ thoughts on the revamped OVC, here are some takeaways from USI’s first OVC Media Day.

University of Southern Indiana Athletes and coaches -- Jelani Simmons, Stan Gouard, Rick Stein and Ashlynn Brown -- pose with the Ohio Valley Conference logo as they prepare to make their OVC debut.

‘They’ve got history’: OVC coaches feel USI can make immediate impact

Morehead State men’s basketball Coach Preston Spradlin has been around the OVC for about a decade, witnessing the conference change over time. This is the most different it has looked.

Along with USI, the OVC gained Lindenwood and Little Rock as new members. The Trojans have established themselves as a strong mid-major over the years, but the other two are transitioning to the DI level. Spradlin doesn’t think it will take them long to leave their own mark.

