OVC Announces 2022-23 ESPN Basketball TV Package

2022-23 OVC ESPN Television Schedule

Thursday, January 5
Wild Card Matchup, 6:00 pm CT (ESPNews)

Thursday, January 12
Wild Card Matchup, 8:00 pm CT (ESPNU)

Thursday, January 26
Wild Card Matchup, 6:00 pm CT (ESPNews)

Thursday, February 9
Wild Card Matchup, 8:00 pm CT (ESPNU)

Thursday, February 16
Wild Card Matchup, 8:00 pm CT (ESPNU)

Thursday, February 23
Wild Card Matchup, 4 p.m. CT (ESPNU) (WOMEN’S GAME)
Wild Card Matchup, 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Friday, March 3
OVC Men’s Tournament Semifinal #1, TBD (ESPNU)
OVC Men’s Tournament Semifinal #2, TBD (ESPNU)

Saturday, March 4
OVC Men’s Tournament Championship, TBD (ESPN2)

