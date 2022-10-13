OVC Announces 2022-23 ESPN Basketball TV Package

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference announced its slate of conference basketball games across ESPN networks for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

This season the League will utilize a Wild Card selection process to determine the linear broadcasts, with selections determined and announced approximately two weeks before the competition date to ensure the best matchups.

The schedule includes nine total men’s basketball games (six regular season contests and three OVC Tournament games) that will appear on one of the linear networks during the season. Four of the regular season matchups and the OVC Tournament semifinals will air on ESPNU, two games will air on ESPNews and the OVC Tournament Championship game will air on ESPN2.

The schedule also includes a Women’s basketball Matchup on Thursday, February 23 on ESPNU. In addition, all seven games of the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament, as well as the first round and quarterfinals of the men’s tournament (four total games), will air on ESPN+.

The 2023 OVC Championship Tournament is scheduled for March 1-4 at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Once again, over 200 regular season conference games and home regular season non-conference contests will be streamed on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the US thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN Writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an Affiliated provider. All events will be available for replay on the ESPN App.

This year marks the 75th year of competition in the OVC, which was founded in 1948.