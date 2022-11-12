OVAC Soccer ASGs set for Red Devil Stadium | News, Sports, Jobs

The annual OVAC All-Star Soccer Match will take to the pitch at Red Devil Stadium in St. Clairsville on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The stars from both Ohio and West Virginia will play one more match with the boys getting the day’s action started at 1 pm and the girls will begin at 3:30 pm

The recognition of player of the year and Coach of the year — for both boys and girls — will take place between the two games.

Below are the rosters for the games:

Ohio Boys

Anthony Persohn, Beaver Local; Brock Taylor, Beaver Local; Ryan Tice, Beaver Local; Luke Figel, Caldwell; Briley Hamm, Cambridge; Lucas Parson, Cambridge; Steeler Sylvis, Cambridge; Preston Dawson, East Liverpool; Connor Loosemore, East Liverpool; Kaden Jurosko, Harrison Central; Jace Madzia, Harrison Central; Elijah Llewellyn, Indian Creek; Jacob Smearman, Indian Creek; Connell McBurney, Monroe Central; Trevor Efaw, Shenandoah; Jayson Clark, St. Clairsville; Karl Kain, St. Clairsville; Sean O’Grady, St. Clairsville; Leon Zaleski, Steubenville CC; Michael Duff, Steubenville CC; Anthony Vendetti, Steubenville; JP Walsh, Steubenville.

Head Coach: Steve Kopcha, Steubenville CC.

Assistant Coaches: Joseph Zirillo, Beaver Local; Greg Bowers, Steubenville.

West Virginia

William Cruny, Brooke; Tyler McMahon, Brooke; Cam Anderson, John Marshall; Quinn McKenzie, Linsly; Stefan Mihajlovic, Linsly; Cameron Neighoff, Linsly; Fernando Hernandez, Magnolia; James Percifield, Morgantown; Alex Tadros, Morgantown; Christian Altizer, South; Gage Piggott, South; Kyle Knight, Trinity; Stefan DeMoss, University; Drew Greathouse, University; Pham Homklin, University; Michael Iafrate, Weir; Alex Orris, Weir; John Wansack, Weir; Ethyn Taylor, Wheeling Central; Hayden Barbour, Wheeling Park; Mike Blanton, Wheeling Park; Brody Wall, Wheeling Park.

Head Coach: Greg Martin, Linsly.

Assistant Coaches: Chris LeFever, Weir; Michael Smith, University.

Ohio Girls

Jordan Palmer, Beaver Local; Victoria Saphore, Beaver Local; Miranda Sinsley, Beaver Local; Adrienne Clark, Cambridge; Renae Hupp, Cambridge; Gabby Green, East Liverpool; Emily Wright, East Liverpool; Collette Downs, Harrison Central; Gracie Rogers, Harrison Central; Lexi Smith, Harrison Central; Rebecca Blackburn, Indian Creek; Abby Starkey, Indian Creek; Kathryn Mannix, Marietta; Riley Medley, Marietta; Mackenzie Niles, Shenandoah; Megan Malin, St. Clairsville; Lacy Tuttle, St. Clairsville; Rileigh Wood, St. Clairsville; Ellen Rohde, Steubenville CC; Hailey Neeley, Steubenville; Sophia Riley, Steubenville; Jaleyss Scales, Steubenville; Hailey Romshak, Union Local.

Head Coach: Jonathan Hoover, Steubenville CC

Assistant Coaches: Liz Connor, Beaver Local; Bill Mannix, Marietta.

West Virginia

Hannah Buterbaugh, Brooke; Grace Ridenhour, Linsly; Julie Wingett, Madonna; Bella Conner, Magnolia; Georgia Blake, Morgantown; Madysen Scheller, Morgantown; Ashleigh Weaver, Morgantown; Carson Barr, Oak Glen; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Alexus Greenlief, Oak Glen; Mia Miller, South; Mackenzie Mott, South; Erin Riesbeck, South; Rebecca Chmiel, University; Samantha Rector, University; Sophia Apferfine, Weir; Reagan Hoover, Weir; Adriana Pompeo, Wheeling Central; Adlie Abraham, Wheeling Park; Lauren Gongola, Wheeling Park; Ellie Reasbeck, Wheeling Park; Casey Ticich, Wheeling Park; Angela Hartline, Wood Co. Christian.

Head Coach: Chuck Neighoff, Linsly.

Assistant Coaches: Bill Watts, Oak Glen; Carrie Hanna, Wheeling Park.