Outsider artist’s work to be shared at arts center | News
The Norfolk Arts Center is set to host an exhibit sharing the work of American outsider artist Rodney Bode.
Bode’s artwork will be displayed in the Atrium and in the art center’s new gallery space, which was designed and built by students from Northeast Community College, beginning Friday, Oct. 21.
Bode is an American painter and sculptor whose life and art have remained outside the boundaries of culture. Born in 1941 and having lived most of his adult life in rural Idaho and South Dakota, Bode is an outsider artist whose vast collection of paintings and sculptures were discovered only recently after his institutionalization in the South Dakota state Psychiatric hospital, where he is being treated for schizoaffective disorder and vascular dementia.
“The work is very sophisticated, very competent,” said Lynn Verschoor, retired director of the South Dakota Art Museum. “These are really just exciting paintings; they’re good paintings. They’re nothing like you see in South Dakota. People here just don’t paint like this. And the sculptures are fabulous, well-balanced. Of course, people are interested in the story, too.”
The label “Outsider Art,” created by Jean Dubuffet in the 1940s, describes Bode’s collections. Created in the sparse rural areas in Idaho and the plains of western South Dakota and unseen by the public, Bode’s self-taught creations were produced beyond the boundaries of the mainstream art world.
The arts center will welcome Bode and curators from Gallery Six13 to an opening reception kicking off the exhibition on Friday, Oct. 21. Refreshments will be served as guests are offered a chance to see the artwork in the new space and to learn about the artist’s life and art.
At 6:30 pm, the arts center will show the Norfolk debut of the documentary “Bode,” which details the artist’s life and struggles and how the vast collection was discovered and eventually made its way to Gallery Six13.
The gallery and Atrium are free and open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Friday and from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday.
The Bode exhibit will be open from Friday, Oct. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
