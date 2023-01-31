Outside shooting Returns to form for Purdue basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue wasn’t going to give up on the outside shooting.

The way this team is constructed, with a 7-foot-4 national player of the year frontrunner in the post, and a plethora of solid shooters, Coach Matt Painter believed the shots would drop.

When they weren’t, the Boilermakers never strayed away from what they are.

Painter ignored naysayers, including a caller to his Weekly radio show in mid December who told Painter his team shoots too many 3s. That weekend, the Boilers promptly went 3 of 25 from beyond the arc in a win over Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, perhaps temporarily validating the caller’s point.

That Davidson contest came during a five-game stretch where the Boilermakers shot 22.8 percent from 3-point range, culminating with Purdue’s only loss of the season on Jan. 2 against Rutgers.

The players, the coaches, probably even the team managers, all stuck to the mantra that water finds its level.

Through 14 games, Purdue was shooting 30.3 percent from 3.

During its current eight-game winning streak, the Boilermakers are 57 for 146, a 39 percent clip.

“We’re getting certain opportunities versus certain teams depending on whether they double (Edey) or they don’t,” Painter said. “I think we have a very unselfish team. But you’re going to go play certain teams and they’re just going to take away your 3s. Then you’re going to play the next team and they’re just going to double every time and take him away.

“No matter what they do, you can still have good ball control and take good shots.”

Five of Purdue’s top seven in 3-point attempts have seen an increase in outside shooting percentage during that stretch, which includes two wins over Michigan State, as well as victories over Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan.

The 2-for-13 performance against Maryland is the outlier during that stretch.

You can’t exclude that because it happened, but if you were to remove that game, Purdue is shooting 41.4 percent from 3 over seven games, perhaps more indicative of why Painter’s staff refused to abandon the outside shooting, which should benefit greatly from Edey’s dominance in the post.

“I think it’s just getting a little more comfortable,” said freshman guard Fletcher Loyer, who leads Purdue with 46 made 3s. “Everyone is getting minutes in and everybody is getting different looks. When Zach gets doubled, we’re all going to be ready to shoot and we know that and we’re comfortable with that now.

“We play through each other. I think it is just putting confidence in one another.”

Beginning with a Jan. 5 win at Ohio State, Fletcher Loyer is shooting 45 percent from 3, raising his season percentage from 32.2 before to currently 36.2.

Same with others: Braden Smith (43.5 percent over last eight games, 42.4 percent for the season), David Jenkins Jr. (56.3, 32.1), Ethan Morton (30, 25.9) and Caleb Furst (42.9, 34.6).

“What we don’t want is to force. Just let your offense run organically,” Painter said. “Move the basketball. If it comes your way, great. Because we have (Edey) in there. If they’re not taking that away, there’s no sense in rushing things.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier.

Penn State (14-7, 5-5) at No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m

TV: BTN