Outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo transfers to Northwestern

Volleyball+players+in+white+and+purple+uniforms+cheer+together+on+a+volleyball+court.

Graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo is set to join Northwestern volleyball’s roster for the 2023 season.

Sangiacomo, who announced her transfer Monday via Instagram, played three complete seasons at Santa Clara University, along with the Abbreviated spring 2021 season. Her final season of Eligibility will be spent as a Wildcat.

Sangiacomo’s career averages of 3.86 kills and 2.21 digs per set earned her a spot on the AVCA Pacific North Region Honorable mention list in 2022, along with three consecutive first-team all-West Coast Conference accolades.

The news of NU’s newest addition comes weeks after Second Team All-American outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara opted to join the transfer portal, along with outside hitter Hanna Lesiak, outside hitter Abryanna Cannon, libero Grace Reininga and middle Blocker Desiree Becker.

With Sangiacomo’s addition, the Cats look to score their second consecutive winning season.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @pleonegetten

Related Stories

Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Indiana, Michigan State over the weekend

Volleyball: New setter, defensive issues extend Northwestern’s losing streak to four

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button