Outreach, advocacy is the goal of the new Jackson Pride Center executive director

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Pride Center has hired a new executive director to lead the nonprofit organization.

Sharon Pedersen was hired in November. She was raised in Brooklyn and attended the Columbia School District and the University of Michigan, where she obtained a Bachelor of arts degree in Psychology and Women’s studies and a Master’s degree in urban planning.

In her role with the Jackson Pride Center, Pedersen will perform management activities, including operations, programs, financial management, community relations and advocacy, officials said. She will identify funding opportunities and pursue them with the board of directors, and will communicate with stakeholders, funders, the community and participants to keep them informed of programs and events.

“I’m happy to be working for an organization with a great mission and tying in all my past experience to help our community move forward,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen’s entire career has been served with nonprofit organizations, and she was responsible for advocacy with the LGBTQ community for Michigan Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network, along with Inclusive Justice of Michigan.

Along with this new role at the Jackson Pride Center, Pedersen will be a bookkeeper for the Purple Rose Theater Company in Chelsea, officials said.

Pedersen said she is looking forward to advocating for LGBTQ rights on the local, state and national level, as well as helping put together some senior activities through the nonprofit. She is also looking to conduct more outreach on social media, she said.

Formed in 2017, the Jackson Pride Center is a nonprofit organization helping to bridge a gap in advocacy, strengthening the community through education and building stronger interpersonal relationships. It is comprised of community members, professionals and passionate people who wish to improve the lives of LGBTQ members of the community.

More information about the Jackson Pride Center can be found on its Facebook page and website.

More from the Jackson Citizen Patriot:

Jury deliberations begin in Murder trial for 2020 Jackson shooting

City of Jackson earned more than $47K from property sales in 2022

4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision

Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program

Jackson roundup: Columbia Central edges Hillsdale in overtime