Outrage after ex-NFL player brings stripper to event at Michigan high school

An ex-NFL player is taking heat after his organization brought a stripper to an event hosted at a high school in the Detroit area.

Quentin Hines, former running back for the New England Patriots and CEO of the minor league football organization Rivals Professional Football League, said that the recruiting service for the league Hosted an event at Mount Clemens High School, where a woman wearing little clothing was seen dancing , according to FOX 2.

The incident happened during the football league’s Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash at the Michigan high school, although it was previously scheduled to take place at a stadium in Pontiac, Michigan.

Hines said that the woman wasn’t a stripper, but was “underdressed” and seen on a Facebook live video of the event dancing with little clothing in front of a man who wasn’t wearing a shirt.

“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it’s unfortunate,” Hines said. “I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him.”

Hines said the incident occurred at a Rivals Professional Football League recruitment event. rell313/Facebook

The stripper was dancing to lyrics which contain “twerk that pu–y baby,” and dancing in a suggestive manner on the shirtless man.

The event was not sponsored by the school, and there were no students present at the event.

Mount Clemens Community Schools Superintendent Monique Beels said that the organization is banned from using its facilities in the future, and that the district would be reviewing how the activities took place.

“There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym,” Beels said.

“The Mount Clemens Community Schools’ Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place,” Beels added.

The incident happened during the football league’s Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash. rell313/Facebook

Hines apologized for the incident and said “we are very sorry, but we are still going to be a platform for up-and-coming artists.”

A Facebook page for the school district states that an investigation into the incident is underway by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

“If anyone has video from the event held in our Gymnasium on Saturday night, please forward it to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, as an investigation is currently underway,” the district said in a Facebook post.

State Superintendent Tricia Foster also responded to the incident in a letter to Beels, stating that individuals need to be held accountable.

“I’m writing to express our strong disapproval of the events that occurred over the weekend at Mount Clemens High School. All of us, regardless of where we live or who we are, want the same things for our kids: a world-class education to excel in life and work. Our schools serve as the foundation of these goals and pillars of our communities, so it is important that every district presents an appropriate environment of learning that puts the best interest of students and parents first at all times,” Foster said.

She said that the district should further investigate the incident.

“We are asking for the school district to conduct an immediate review to determine how such a large oversight or lapse in judgment was allowed to occur. We are further asking that you take action to hold the right people accountable for the events that unfolded. Finally, we are encouraging the school district to implement policies, procedures, and safeguards to ensure this never happens again,” Foster said.