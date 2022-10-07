Outdoor art exhibit in Old Towne

PETERSBURG — The public arts exhibition “Petersburg: A City of Opportunity” is now on display at the Petersburg Area Art League Art Park. The exhibit shines a spotlight on the people of Petersburg who make up the fabric of the community and celebrate the diversity of the region.

“Petersburg: A City of Opportunity,” is a public photographic art exhibit curated by Photoville of New York to share some of the wonderful faces of Petersburg. Hear their stories and learn about the dynamic people who make Petersburg a city of opportunity.

“These larger-than-life photographs in the Art Park show just some of the many reasons we all love Petersburg people,” Bill Nicholson, President of PAAL, said.

According to Nicholson, the special exhibit is a perfect opportunity for the nonprofit to host while interior restoration work takes place in PAAL’s building.

“This exhibit is one of many dynamic art exhibits planned for PAAL,” Nicholson said. “Bring your selfie sticks. We would love to see all of your faces on our social media pages.”

The press release [Petersburg: A City of Opportunity Public Arts Exhibit] submitted by Finn Partners dated October 7 stated the following:

“Ask anyone residing in Petersburg what they enjoy about the city of roughly 33,000 people, and you’ll find many commonalities. Its architecture, its up-and-coming art scene, and tight-knit sense of community make it a special place on the verge of an evolution.

“It’s a space rich in community with a blossoming future that seeks to bring folks from all walks of life together — whether it’s through urban farming, creative projects, small business ownership or youth development and mentorship. Both the Lifelong locals and newcomers showcased in ‘ Petersburg: A City of Opportunity’ are passionate about ensuring that Petersburg is a city of opportunity, growth and interconnectedness.”

Hopewell loses downtown biz: Here’s whyGuncotton Coffee fan? Better visit while you still can

Petersburg: A City of Opportunity

The exhibit features creatives, educators, community and business leaders including:

Abdiel Israel Vanderhoop, Multimedia Artist

Aimee Joyaux, Artist Educator

Alana Tyler, Owner, Oasis Dance Academy

Barry Roebuck, Artist

Brian Pryor, Manufacturing Supervisor, AMPAC Fine Chemicals

Charmeya McMurray, Program Director, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club

Corey Bullock, Chef, euterra

Dan Waterland, Owner, Dirty Dan’s Hippie Haven

Denise Tipton, Owner, Old Towne Studio 7

Dr. Brandie Lee, Club Director, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club

Ernie & Kathryn LaBrecque, Owners, Beaunuts Donuts

Hanna Jones, Owner, Restored Cup Coffee Shop

Huey Lightbody, Artist

Meg Brazell, Senior HR Business Partner, AMPAC Fine Chemicals

Monica Ramos, English as a New Language Specialist

Naima Burrs, Music Director, Petersburg Symphony Orchestra and Instructor of Music, Virginia State University

Nancy Sanderson, Welder/3D Artist

Nevaeh Grandison, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club member

Raquel Brown, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club member

Sarah Owens, Principal, Saint Joseph Catholic School

Shawn Sykora, Training Manager, AMPAC Fine Chemicals

Lance Costley, Production Supervisor, AMPAC Fine Chemicals

Eric Walton, Director, Walton Gallery

Ronald Walton, Owner, Walton Gallery & Artist

Tiara Russell, Owner, Haus on Market

Tyrone Power Cherry III, Social Entrepreneur, Petersburg League of Urban Growers

Denise Tipton, owner of Old Towne Studio7, expressed her excitement on Facebook about participating in the special exhibit. She describes Photoville as a free, public outdoor photo installation to amplify new visual storytellers, educators and students through partnerships with festivals, nonprofits, mentorships and other resources and by helping them with exhibition opportunities.

“It’s an Honor to have been asked. We love our city, our customers and above all each other,” Tipton posted. “Stop by sometime and see photos and quotes from many cool friends and people who care about Petersburg.”

“Great folks like you deserve all the community has to offer,” former Petersburg Resident Andrea Huntjens commented to Tipton. “Supporting local artists and talented people is fabulous.”

“It was so fun taking part in this unique Spotlight on our community,” Ernie and Kathryn ‘KB’ LaBrecque, owners of Beaunuts, posted on Facebook. “Come by before November 7 to see it. You might recognize a familiar face or two.”

During Artober, “Petersburg: A City of Opportunity” will run seven days a week now until November 7. The free open air exhibit is sponsored by SK Group, SK pharmteco and AMPAC Fine Chemicals.

The Art Park is adjacent to the Petersburg Area Art League building located at 7 E. Old Street across from the iconic octagonal-shaped Farmers Market building in Old Towne.

ArtoberFest: Old Towne at Iron WorksSave the date: Tri-Cities arts and culture showcase in historic Petersburg

Hopewell: Arts festival draws hundredsParents beam, students perform at Lamb Arts Fest: Messy fingers+creativity=great fun

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A Reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at [email protected], follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.