Outdoor art exhibit in Old Towne

PETERSBURG — The public arts exhibition “Petersburg: A City of Opportunity” is now on display at the Petersburg Area Art League Art Park. The exhibit shines a spotlight on the people of Petersburg who make up the fabric of the community and celebrate the diversity of the region.

“Petersburg: A City of Opportunity,” is a public photographic art exhibit curated by Photoville of New York to share some of the wonderful faces of Petersburg. Hear their stories and learn about the dynamic people who make Petersburg a city of opportunity.

“These larger-than-life photographs in the Art Park show just some of the many reasons we all love Petersburg people,” Bill Nicholson, President of PAAL, said.

According to Nicholson, the special exhibit is a perfect opportunity for the nonprofit to host while interior restoration work takes place in PAAL’s building.

