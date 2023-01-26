Out of the Blue: Michigan Basketball Podcast

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the unsung heroes from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines football team, break down the basketball team’s continued struggles, and look to next year for both.

Quick hits: Matt Weiss is out, Blake Corum’s car was stolen, Nyckoles Harbor’s decision looms large, and Michigan hockey is starting to take the next step.

Which players didn’t get enough love last football season? Don’t worry Karsen Barnhart, we are here for your defense!

Ah, basketball season. The Wolverines dropped a very winnable game against Maryland, but bounced back to beat Minnesota. But how long can this team hold on if Jett Howard is out for an extended period of time?

Michigan Athletes Pokemon Evolution comparisons. Trust us, it makes sense.

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

