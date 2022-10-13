Out of prison, ex-Colts QB charged with cocaine possession

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was found unresponsive at an Ohio Hampton Inn in June — less than a year after he was released from prison for federal fraud charges related to a massive ticket scheme that bilked millions of dollars from his victims.

Inside Schlichter’s hotel room, officers found a substance they believed to be cocaine.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of an overdose at the Hampton Inn on Lyman Drive in Hilliard, Ohio. Officers could not get Schlichter, 62, to respond.

He was resuscitated with the help of Narcan, a nasal spray used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose that includes signs of breathing problems. Schlichter was then taken to the hospital.

Art Schlichter, 61, is shown in his most recent jail photo from October. He was released this summer.

A test of the substance found in Schlichter’s hotel room came back as cocaine, court documents said. Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Schlichter, a former Ohio State star quarterback, was picked fourth overall in the NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts in 1982.

He will appear Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

A seemingly new beginning

After a run of Prison sentences that spanned two decades — brought on by a gambling addiction that led to financial fraud, Theft and Shattered an NFL dream — Schlichter was released from Prison in June 2021.

