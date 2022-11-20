Out & About: Southwestern Pennsylvania arts council hosts 27th annual show

For the 27th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, juror Paula Burleigh said she chose “artworks that asked me to find Unexpected delight in the ordinary.”

Her choices included works in various media by 53 regional artists, Revealed during a Nov. 12 opening reception at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Burleigh, an Assistant Professor of art history and director of Allegheny Art Galleries at Allegheny College in Meadville, further said she was impressed by the artists’ visions that ask viewers to “see beyond the limits of our own experience.”

This year’s exhibition is dedicated to Barbara Joneswho retired in April as chief curator of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, following a 26-year tenure.

Jones’s support of the arts community has been invaluable, SPCA President Susan Kiren said. Jones responded with compliments for the organization.

“There’s so much talent here; I wish we had more opportunities to show it,” Jones told the assemblage, while encouraging them to “keep making art — it benefits all of us.”

Also receiving recognition were artists Dai Morganfirst Prize for the Acrylic painting, “Runaway Pony”; Connie Clutter, second Prize for the watercolor, “Disparaged”; Stuart Thompson, third Prize for the oil, “ART (Albuquerque Rapid Transit)”; and Richard McWherterfourth Prize for inkjet on paper, “The Strength of Dreaming.”

Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review First Prize Winner Dai Morgan (center) with Award of Excellence winners William Karaffa and Elizabeth Sickles at the opening of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 27th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition, Nov. 11 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Awards of Excellence went to oil painters William Karaffa for “Perfections Cold Beckon” and Elizabeth Sickles for “In the Sunroom.”

Awards of Merit went to Joseph Ryznar for “Overcast,” plastic six-pack rings and twigs; Eileen Stoner for “Goldenrod Gatherer,” Graphite on paper; Larry Mallory for “The Lantern,” watercolor; and Adelberto Ortiz for “Pennant,” acrylic.

Vincenzo Spinelli was Revealed as Winner of the People’s Choice Award from last year’s exhibition for his metal and glass sculpture, “Guns and Roses.”

The council represents artists from 19 counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The current exhibition runs through Feb. 5. Information on gallery hours is available at sama-arts.org.

