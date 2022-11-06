Out & About: Greensburg Art Center opens ‘Art of GIFTing’ holiday sale

The halls and walls are decked for the annual Art of GIFTing holiday show and sale at the Greensburg Art Center in Hempfield.

Featuring items handcrafted by area artists and artisans, the show opened with a Saturday afternoon reception. It will run through Dec. 21.

Merchandise includes holiday-themed fine arts and crafts, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, wood creations, accessories, home decor and ornaments.

Jim Williams of Greensburg had his eye on a gift for himself: a wrought-iron bar trolley, complete with wine rack and mosaic-inlaid shelves Sporting Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins logos. He just wasn’t sure his wife, Vickywould go for it.

Sue White of Greensburg purchased a child-sized apron with measuring cups for her great-great-grandson, who at age 3 is already interested in cooking.

Milissa Bruce of New Stanton found a pair of glittery, hand-painted tree ornaments.

Art Center President Jerry Scorpion mingled with shoppers. Clad in a red Santa suit t-shirt, he said, “I’m going to find out who’s Naughty and nice.”

Adding to the festive nature of the afternoon, guests were invited to participate in a scavenger hunt, finding sale items in different colors and mediums.

Center members also made a work of art of the buffet table, filling it with a colorful assortment of homemade hors d’oeuvres and sweets.

Show and sale chairwoman Debbie King was assisted by committee members Johanna Sheppard, Loretta Wolfe, Jeanne Siecinski and Ginger Hepler.

Seen at the reception: Gene and Nancy Dalverny, Peg Panasiti, Erin and Will Vega with daughter Fiona, Olga and Joe Herbert, Marcia Gilbert, Michaelene McWhinney, Louwana Mock, Andrea and Paul Huey, Marcy Koynok, Tami Krusper, Karen Knesh, Michelle Miller, Lainey Miller, Christy Rhodes, Joni Rozell, Mary Beth Martin, Barb Wieser, Sherry Anderson, and Jackie and Micah Brightwell.