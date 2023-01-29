Out & About: Elements inspire Greensburg Art Center members’ work

Awards judge Lisa Rasmussen took an extra step to familiarize herself with the works submitted to “Earth Wind & Fire,” the new members exhibition at Greensburg Art Center.

She supervised the placement of the 96 pieces on the gallery walls. Her Picks were announced by center President Jerry Scorpion during a Jan. 21 reception in the Hempfield art center.

First place went to Brian McCalll, second to Johanna Sheppard and third to Barbara Kern Bush.

Awards of Merit went to Marcia Gilbert, Mary Ellen Raneri, Doreen Currie, Susan Pollins, Nancy Rusbosin and Susan Sparkswho also coordinated the show with Rosemary Sovyak.

Rasmussen, co-chair of the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society and curator of the Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, W.Va., said she looked for diversity in mediums and style in her choices. Her other criteria included technical superiority, sense of design and good use of color.

About 60 artists are participating in the show, which runs through Feb. 25. They were tasked with interpreting any or all of the three elements of the show’s title in their submitted works.

Reception guests were invited to vote for a favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award. Visitors to the show throughout its run will also be able to vote, with the winner announced at the show’s conclusion.

Clinton Van Gemerta one-man band from Rector, provided entertainment for the reception.

Seen at the center: Sue Hrubes, Peg Panasiti, Becky Mormack, Bob Majcher, Tom Niggel, Joe and Olga Herbert, Jack and Valerie Mayer, Linda Blum, Gene and Nancy Dalverny, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Phil Raneri, Joanna Moyar, Michaelene McWhinney, Theresa Rusbosin, Kimberly and Patricia Elliott-Rentler, Henry Stull, Rob Stull, Debbie King, Tami Krusper, Buck and Brenda Papas and Adam Seifert and Meghan Scalise with their children, Charlotte and Carter.