Our top 10 images as Freeland boys soccer defeats Ogemaw Heights in district championship

FREELAND, MI – Freeland boys soccer Hosted Ogemaw Heights for the Division 3 boys soccer district championship on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

At halftime, Freeland was in the lead 2-1. However, Ogemaw Heights tied the score with about 13 and a half minutes left in the game.

Related: Freeland follows hat trick to soccer district title win over Ogemaw Heights

As the scoreboard hit about six minutes remaining, Freeland scored and took home the Trophy 3-2.

“We came out flat in the first 20 minutes, and they made us pay,” Ogemaw Coach Tom Zaske said. “We proceeded to play 40 of our best minutes of soccer all season (in the second half). It was two great teams. It’s a shame we were in the same district because neither team deserved to lose today.”

Freeland Coach Brandon Coleman said he expects to play either Traverse City Christian or Elk Rapids in the semifinal.

“We have a really solid group, one that has really stuck with each other this season,” Coleman said. “It’s been Rocky at some points this season, but we’ve stuck together.”

Freeland players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Division 3 boys soccer district championship against Ogemaw Heights in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Freeland’s Tommy Roenicke (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Freeland’s Dalton Polega (25) heads the ball during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Freeland’s Tommy Roenicke (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Ogemaw Heights’ Ethan Soares (34) follows the ball during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Ogemaw Heights’ Ryland McDaniels (13) kicks the ball during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Freeland’s head boys soccer Coach Brandon Coleman hugs goalie Gavin Spaulding (00) after winning the Division 3 boys soccer district championship against Ogemaw Heights in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Ogemaw Heights’ Josiah Devine (9) jumps to head the ball during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Ogemaw Heights’ Jack Bruder (16) gets ready to make a pass during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Freeland’s Jacob Loeffler (1) follows the ball during the Division 3 boys soccer district championship in Freeland. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

