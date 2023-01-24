Our Scouting report, score Prediction

AUBURN — Auburn basketball’s start to SEC play has been encouraging, but as the upcoming schedule toughens, the true tests begin.

The No. 16 Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) have picked up five straight SEC wins, with three of those being on the road at LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina, beating the Gamecocks 81-66 in Colonial Life Arena last Saturday.

But now here comes Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1). The Aggies were previously undefeated in the conference before losing to Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Texas A&M led Midway through the second half and was down by as little as four points with 1:17 to play. Four Aggies scored in double figures.

Auburn will look to add another loss to Texas A&M’s SEC record in Neville Arena on Wednesday (8 pm CT, ESPN2).

Here’s a Scouting report for the game, and our score prediction.

Auburn Tigers head Coach Bruce Pearl talks with Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) as the Auburn Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63.

28-game streak on the line

Loyola Marymount beating then-No. 6 Gonzaga last Thursday wasn’t only notable because it was an unranked team knocking off a nationally ranked opponent. The Bulldogs Hosted the Lions in the McCarthey Athletic Center, a venue they previously hadn’t lost at in 76 consecutive games. With Gonzaga’s streak snapped, Auburn now holds the longest active home winning streak at 28.

