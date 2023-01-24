Our Scouting report, score Prediction

AUBURN — Auburn basketball’s start to SEC play has been encouraging, but as the upcoming schedule toughens, the true tests begin.

The No. 16 Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) have picked up five straight SEC wins, with three of those being on the road at LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina, beating the Gamecocks 81-66 in Colonial Life Arena last Saturday.

But now here comes Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1). The Aggies were previously undefeated in the conference before losing to Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Texas A&M led Midway through the second half and was down by as little as four points with 1:17 to play. Four Aggies scored in double figures.

Auburn will look to add another loss to Texas A&M’s SEC record in Neville Arena on Wednesday (8 pm CT, ESPN2).

Here’s a Scouting report for the game, and our score prediction.

28-game streak on the line

Loyola Marymount beating then-No. 6 Gonzaga last Thursday wasn’t only notable because it was an unranked team knocking off a nationally ranked opponent. The Bulldogs Hosted the Lions in the McCarthey Athletic Center, a venue they previously hadn’t lost at in 76 consecutive games. With Gonzaga’s streak snapped, Auburn now holds the longest active home winning streak at 28.

A few teams have made the Tigers sweat inside Neville Arena this season − Florida, Georgia State, Mississippi State, St. Louis and South Florida all lost by single digits. The Aggies are the third-highest-ranked team to make the trip to Auburn behind only Florida and Arkansas, according to both the KenPom and NET rankings. Texas A&M has already beaten the Gators twice, though.

Texas A&M core remains largely unchanged

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, who averaged 8.2 points per game on 34.1% shooting from the field in 2021-22, has become Texas A&M’s leading scorer this season. The 6-foot Taylor is dropping 14.8 points per contest and shooting 42% from the floor, including a 35.1% mark from 3-point range.

Other notable retentions include senior guard Tyrese Radford and junior forward Henry Coleman III. The duo is collectively averaging 22.5 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Guard Quenton Jackson is the most notable name to have moved on from last season, but his production has been replaced in part by junior forward Julius Marble, who transferred to Texas A&M from Michigan State in the offseason.

The Tigers will have an opportunity to exact some revenge on the Aggies, as this is the first meeting between the programs since Texas A&M beat Auburn in the SEC tournament last season, 67-62. Coleman, Radford and Wade combined for 44 points in the win.

Make them shoot

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl has experienced some success lately by deploying a 2-3 zone defense, with the best example of that being the win over Arkansas. The Razorbacks came into the game shooting just 29.9% from beyond the 3-point arc and finished 2-for-16 on Jan. 7.

Pearl could look to employ something similar against Texas A&M, as the Aggies are shooting 31.5% from 3-point range. They must be weary, though, as Taylor (35.1%) and others like freshman forward Solomon Washington (36.4%) aren’t necessarily poor individual shooters.

Score Prediction

Auburn 70, Texas A&M 66: The Tigers make it 29 straight at home with The Jungle giving them all the energy they need to do it, but the Aggies don’t make it easy. Auburn holds on in the end, but not before Texas A&M makes things interesting and Taylor pops for 25 points.

