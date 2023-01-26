Our Lady of the Elms Rebuilding basketball program

WEST AKRON — Our Lady of the Elms basketball Director “KT” Hampton is optimistic the basketball program at the school will continue to grow and help bring back a high school team.

Hampton said the school has not had a high school basketball team since 2020 but does offer third and fourth, fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth grade teams.

“Basketball overall as a sport is losing women,” Hampton said.

She said there are a variety of reasons why the sport is losing women, and one of those is other sports have lower athletic expectations for athletes. Impacting the Elm’s program also was the COVID-19 pandemic, but she expects it to take some time to build the basketball program back up.

Elms Athletic Director Erica Harper agrees that COVID had an impact on the program.

“I don’t like to use the excuse of COVID, however, when COVID Struck it really took a toll on our sports, one in particular being basketball,” Harper said. “Basketball is a very close contact sport, which made it hard for the girls to get back into contact with the unknown variables of COVID.”

Hampton, who joined The Elms last year as a coach, is also the president of the Elms Community Club and has two daughters who are sophomores at the school.

“I want to see them play in a couple of years,” she said. “They want to play.”

In addition to her role as director of basketball, Hampton coaches all three teams and said the program is growing. This year the teams have a full schedule of games compared to only a few games last year. The three teams have a total of approximately 30 girls participating, she added.

“I want to get to the point where I have too many girls,” Hampton said.

So far this season the seventh-and-eighth grade team is 10-6.

“We love winning,” Hampton said. “We are learning a lot from losing.”

She added the seventh- and eighth-grade girls want to continue playing at the high school level and then at college.

“My hopes and goals moving forward is that we can continue focusing on our lower school girls and our middle school girls,” Harper said. “Coach KT has transformed this basketball program over the last several months with the work she has done thus far. This is only the beginning of the beginning for our girls. I believe we will have a high school team next year as long as we continue the values ​​and expectations that have been set.”

The team’s next game is Feb. 1 at 6:20 pm against I PROMISE School at the Elms, 1375 W. Exchange St.