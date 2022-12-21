‘Our goal na to hit global and shake di world from Africa’ – Vocamonix

Wia dis photo come from, vocamonix_official Wetin we call dis photo, Vocanonix group say some pipo no know say dem dey follow sign Gospel songs also and no be only secular music dem dey do

One group of five Talented Youngs boys from Nigeria don’t start interest pipo for social media as dem take music to anoda level dis festive season.

Di Acappella group, Vocamonix Wey also describe demsef as “Nigerian king of Acappella” dey make different musical beats with dia mouth as dem sing to thrill pipo for social media.

Emmanuel Ocha , Emmanuel Enow, Samuel Ekpe, Samuel Mkpuma and David Ocha Wey come together to form dis group, tell BBC Pidgin say dia future goal na to shake di world from Africa.

“Our expectation for future be say, from left hand we dey hold Headies award, from right hand we dey hold Grammy. So na to hit global, to shake di world from Africa, na our goal be dat.”

Vocamonix group Wey dey confident say dem go fit achieve dis goal say even though dem no be di only Acappella group for Africa but dem dey unique.

Dis na base on di fact say we dey make sounds or beat Wey DJs dey make with dia mouths and dey sing at di same time.

How do we take come together?

Di Vocamonix group say dem discover demsef for 2018 and come togeda with di aim to feature for one competition.

With only one week Wey dem use take prepare for di competition, dem end up to be di winners of di competition.

And since then, dem all continue to dey togeda as group making it four years Wey dem don dey as one.

Although dem no be blood brothers, expect for only two Wey be siblings, di group dey look demsef as friends as dem all already be friends right from childhood.

Aside singing Acappella, dem be all entrepreneur.

Some of dem dey make cloths, shoes, bake, play football, dey make cloth and do dry-cleaning.

To dem music dey above anything, as na music be di number one before dia side hustle.

Over di years Wey di Vocamonix group don dey togeda, dem dey able to notice each oda talents more and dem begin swap roles among demsef for who go sing Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass.

‘Our Uniting factor’

Vocamonix group say di biggest place Wey dem don perform for now na di Naija spirit Wey dem perform as guest dis year.

Three things na im di Vocamonix group list as dia Uniting factor, dat na wetin continue to keep dem togeda as one even with di Plenti challenges Wey dem dey fcae.

“Our uninting factors na love, our vision dat na di big picture and God.

“Once we just remember to say we get Grammy award and Headies award to win, every little thing goes just align.”

Di Vocanonix group add say di news of oda musical group Wey dey break-up no dey shake dem ata all.

dis na because dis music na like business to dem and na life time something Wey dem don decide to do.

And so wenever dem get any issue or argument among demsef, sometimes dem go involve third parties to settle di difference.

But if na Mata Wey we fit resolve on our own, dem go just playfully Settle am.

Togeda di group dem don achieve many things.

Dem don win competition online and offline, climb some big stages, share some online recognitions, and odas.

To encourage oda young Talented beanie, Vocamonix group drop dis word of encouragement;

“If you get anything Wey you get passion for Wey you dey do, make you dey consistent and no allow anything to distract you. Jst look front and dey focus.”