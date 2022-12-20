‘Our goal is to repeat that success’ – Kenorland Minerals builds on Sumitomo deal

(Kitco News) – Zach Flood’s Kenorland Minerals has signed deals with many major Miners like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Centerra Gold, Barrick Gold and Newmont.

In November Flood, who is CEO of Kenorland, spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt.

Kenorland Minerals (CVE:KL) is a project Generator with a focus on North America. The company holds five projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet project and Chicobi project are held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the O’Sullivan Project is optioned to Sumitomo, the Chebistuan project is optioned to Newmont Corporation and the Hunter project is held under option to Centerra Gold.

As of September the company is funded with C$11 million in working capital.

Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 10.1% ownership stake in Kenorland.

“We’re generating large-scale Greenfields projects,” said Flood. “Our focus is to try to attract the major Mining companies to fund that exploration. We made a pretty significant gold Discovery in northern Quebec that is now held under a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining. I think that was a good proof of concept . Our goal is to repeat that success.”

Kitco Mining’s coverage of Deutsche Goldmesse was sponsored by Faraday Copper.