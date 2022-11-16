Our goal is to beat Portugal – Peseiro

Ahead of the international friendly against Portugal on Thursday, Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, reveals the team’s goal as they face the star-studded side that will be led by Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, The PUNCH reports.

In an interview with a Lisbon-based radio station in Portugal, Peseiro said the Eagles attempt to dominate possession of the game as they would also try to win the encounter.

The three-time African Champions have failed to win in any of their last 11 Friendlies, but they will hope to end the unwanted record when they face the Euro 2016 Champions at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated game, the 62-year-old tactician said his plan was to ensure they don’t lose with a wide goal margin.

“If we can’t win, let’s draw. If we can’t draw, let’s not lose by too many. That’s the goal,” the Portuguese was quoted as saying by tsf.

Although the Nigeria national team will not be present in Qatar for the World Cup, they have however been involved in Friendlies with teams that will be at the biggest football showpiece, such as Mexico, Ecuador and now Portugal.

On this Peseiro said, “There is always the strategic side of the game; however, in my idea and in my head is the future, the next game.

“The games we want to play against the best teams. Otherwise, I could only play behind. I don’t know if Portugal will allow us and if we are going to be able to do what we want, but we want to play the game across the field and also have the ball because we have players with the quality and capacity for that .”