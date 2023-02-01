Our favorite Women’s golf apparel and accessory brands at the 2023 PGA Show | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Bellemere is a woman-owned and cruelty-free brand breaking into the golf and tennis world with chic and luxurious knitwear. Specializing in cashmere, and merino wool garments, Bellemere Promises 100 percent Sustainably sourced materials, high-quality construction and a luxe feel to every piece. The brand’s Tencel Tweed Polo Vest was on display at the show and was what initially caught the eye of one of our editors. “The super soft material and cute pastel design is something I could see myself wearing on the golf course or out and about, which is not something I can normally say about other golf apparel brands,” our editor said. More information at bellemerenewyork.com