Our favorite photos from the 2022 MHSAA volleyball Finals
BATTLE CREEK, MI — Four teams emerged victorious as state Champions in the 2022 MHSAA volleyball finals.
For the third consecutive year, Bloomfield Hills Marian emerged victorious for the division title over Northville. For Division 4, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart clawed back from being down two sets to secure the title.
Pewamo-Westphalia took down Kalamazoo Christian for the Division 3 finals, and North Branch overwhelmed Cadillac to secure the Division 2 title.
MLive was there to document the action from all four Championship matches, these were some of our favorite images captured on Nov. 19. Below you will see links to the full galleries from all four divisions.
See all photos from the Championship games in the above gallery, below is each divisions gallery:
See all photos from the division 4 Finals between Athens and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.
See all photos from the division 3 Finals between Pewamo-Westphalia and Kalamazoo Christian.
See all photos from the division 2 Finals between North Branch and Cadillac.
