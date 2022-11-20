Our favorite photos from the 2022 MHSAA volleyball Finals

BATTLE CREEK, MI — Four teams emerged victorious as state Champions in the 2022 MHSAA volleyball finals.

For the third consecutive year, Bloomfield Hills Marian emerged victorious for the division title over Northville. For Division 4, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart clawed back from being down two sets to secure the title.

Pewamo-Westphalia took down Kalamazoo Christian for the Division 3 finals, and North Branch overwhelmed Cadillac to secure the Division 2 title.

MLive was there to document the action from all four Championship matches, these were some of our favorite images captured on Nov. 19. Below you will see links to the full galleries from all four divisions.

See all photos from the Championship games in the above gallery, below is each divisions gallery:

Bloomfield Hills Marian celebrates after a point during the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Bloomfield Hills Marian’s Ella Swanson serves the ball during the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Bloomfield Hills Marian’s Evey Oegema Dives for a ball during the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Bloomfield Hills Marian’s Ava Sarafa sets a ball during the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Bloomfield Hills Marian’s Molly Banta spikes a ball during the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Bloomfield Hills Marian’s bench runs onto the court after winning the Division 1 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens’ Kylie Quist spikes a ball during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens’ Alaina Brubaker sets a ball during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens’ Kamryn Parlin jumps to block a Spike by Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Angel Brown during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens’ Alaina Brubaker sets a ball during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens cheers after a point during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Athens’ Kylie Quist spikes a ball during the Division 4 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Marianna Hagen celebrates after a block during the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia celebrates after winning the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Caroline Hengesbach high fives coaches after winning the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia celebrates after winning the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Dani Pohl sets a ball during the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Sierra Schneider and Pewamo-Westphalia’s Hailey McRae bump into each other during the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Chloe Hengesbach spikes a ball during the Division 3 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch reacts after winning the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Paige Hurd high fives coaching staff after winning the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Natasha Bickel hits a ball during the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Adrienne Greschaw sets the ball during the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Hailey Green talks to a teammate during the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Hailey Green and North Branch’s Alana Deshetsky dive for a ball during the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

North Branch’s Aubree Deshetsky spikes a ball during the Division 2 volleyball state Finals at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

