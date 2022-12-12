Our favorite Golf Digest podcasts of 2022 | Golf News and Tour Information

Driving distances at the elite level have been creeping up for decades, and not far behind have been cries for golf’s governing bodies to intervene. But not everyone believes distance is really a problem, and even among those who do, there remains the complicated matter of what to do about it. Do you roll back the ball? The driver? Should they consider different rules for pros than for amateurs? In this episode, Levins consulted with Golf Digest equipment editor Mike Stachura to tackle golf’s most complicated issue, explaining how we got here, and what might be on the horizon.