Our Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions for Week 5 of the NFL season

The Eagles (4-0) are heading to Arizona to face the Cardinals (2-2) at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm on Sunday.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (3-1)

Looks just like a trap game. Feels like a trap game. Seems like a trap game. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line Sunday in Glendale against an Arizona Cards team that’s lost seven straight home games, beaten two teams that are a combined 2-6, is ranked 28th in defense, doesn’t have an Offensive play longer than 30 yards and is missing a bunch of their best players. With the Cowboys Looming next weekend in prime time on national TV, it would be easy to look past this mediocre Arizona team. But one thing Nick Sirianni has been outstanding at is keeping his team focused on the moment, not looking back or ahead and taking each opponent as a serious threat, no matter what their record is. The Eagles are 10-1 under Sirianni vs. teams with losing records (and 8-1 on the road), the one exception being the Giants game late last year. But for the most part, the Eagles have taken care of business and I expect them to do that again on Sunday.

Eagles 31, Cardinals 21

Dave Zangaro (4-0)

The Cardinals might be 2-2, but their first lead in regulation this season came in the fourth quarter last week against the lowly Carolina Panthers. This is not a good football team. On offense, they’re really missing DeAndre Hopkins and they only really seem to put things together when Kyler Murray starts running around for his life. On top of that, they have a couple other receivers banged up. On defense, they get some pressure up the gut from JJ Watt and Zach Allen and have a couple of other good players in Isaiah Simmons and Budda Baker. But overall, the defense isn’t that good either. The Corners are undersized and overmatched in this game. Could it be a trap? There’s paper, sorry. But the Eagles ought to go to Arizona and simply take care of business.

Eagles 27, Cardinals 17

Barrett Brooks (4-0)

I have spent the better part of this week explaining why this Cardinals game will not be a trap game. Yes, Dallas is next week, but this Birds team is built differently. They focus on the little things, which take care of the big things that usually lead to unfortunate losses!

Jalen Hurts had to remind us, the local media, that this defense has some players. JJ Watt is a future Hall of Famer! The defense has some talent on that side of the ball that stands out. Budda Baker is one of the most instinctual safeties in the NFL. Isaiah Simmons is probably the most gifted LB in the NFL, as it pertains to talent. He is 6-4, 240 pounds and runs a 4.30. Simmons is my key Matchup to watch this game. I think he will Spy Hurts, because he is one of the few Athletic linebackers that can run with him.

Defensively, I believe the Cards don’t have enough weapons to make the Eagles’ defense worry. AJ Green is bothered by an injury. Yes, nickel Avonte Maddox is still out for the game. I just think that every other CB is talented enough to cover and give the DL a chance to create pressure in the pass rush. The Cards’ left side of the OL is banged up, so this is a great day for DEs Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. They should have a huge day to make Kyler Murray uncomfortable. Eagles LB Kyzir White will probably Spy Murray when he does get out of the pocket.

On paper, the Birds have more talent. They should win because they are the more disciplined team. I like our Hurts because he is a solid leader. I think Cards Murray is a default leader only because he got paid to lead.

Eagles 30, Cardinals 17

Mike Mulhern (4-0)

“Call of Duty” and contract clause Jokes aside, Kyler Murray can be a pain to play against. The pressure can get home and he’ll simply escape, run around for a while until someone gets open, and make a play. Just ask the Raiders, who watched Murray erase a 20-point deficit playing backyard football back in Week 2. He is more than capable of winning a game on his own, and he usually must, because the rest of this Cardinals team is a bit of a disaster. In recent years they’ve drafted poorly and only spent money on free agents who would’ve been big splashes if this were 2012 and not 2022 (see Watt, JJ and Green, AJ). Couple that with a seeming lack of preparation from Kliff Kingsbury’s coaching staff – they’ve been outscored by 50 a combined points in the first half this season — and it’s easy to conclude that keeping Murray contained will result in a win.

Jonathan Gannon’s group has feasted this season. They’re tops in the league in both sacks and takeaways and have allowed a total of 27 points in their last three games. Murray is sure to frustrate them at times, but he won’t be able to sustain success. Jalen Hurts will outplay his fellow Oklahoman and offer further blessings to his dwindling number of detractors. Come rain, sleet or snow, the Eagles will be 5-0.

Eagles 31, Cardinals 21

Adam Hermann (4-0)

The Cardinals worry me more than the Eagles’ first four opponents because, over the past year-plus, they’ve felt like the NFL’s Ultimate high variance team. They can be awful but they can also be brilliant, and a lot of that has to do with the quarterback.

Kyler Murray doesn’t particularly inspire long-term franchise QB confidence in me for a number of reasons, but he is absolutely a player who can steal a game for his team with his hyper-athletic wizardry. Look at the highlight reel plays he’s put up in just four games this year. As much as I like the Eagles’ obviously improved defense, and as much as Logic would tell you the Eagles will win this game, I do worry about Murray’s variability and the ways he can make plays that simply defy that logic.

All that said, I’m still having a hard time actually picking against these Eagles. They’re so clearly talented, and this matchup really favors the Birds’ offense. Through four weeks the Eagles have turned 81% of their drives into a touchdown, a first down, or a field goal which is fourth in the NFL. The Cardinals, on the flip side, have allowed a touchdown, a first down, or a field goal on… 81% of opponents’ drives, eighth-worst in the NFL. Jalen Hurts & Co. should be able to march up and down on this Arizona defense all day long and run the score up.

With high variance comes peaks, but also valleys. If the Eagles score the way I think they will, Murray and the Cardinals will likely short circuit at some point and succumb to a smothering defense.

Give me a Shootout and another win.

Eagles 34, Cardinals 27

