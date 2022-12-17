Our Eagles vs. Bears predictions for Week 15 of the NFL season

The Eagles (12-1) are on the road to face the Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field on Sunday.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (11-2)

The crazy thing about Justin Fields isn’t that he’s the 3rd-leading rusher in the NFL over the last nine weeks. It’s that he’s the 12th-leading passer in the league over the last nine weeks. Fields is on quite a roll. He’s averaging over 100 rushing yards per game over the last two months, and he’s got a 94.9 passer rating during that span as well. The 23-year-old Fields, the 11th pick last year, has been very good lately both running at a record-setting pace and passing the ball efficiently. The problem for the Bears is that the rest of the team isn’t very good. So while Fields has taken off on an unprecedented run, the Bears have lost six straight and nine of their last 10 to fall to 3-10. The Bears are 22nd in offense, last in pass offense, 19th in scoring, 19th in defense, 27th in run defense and 29th in points allowed. One thing we’ve learned about the 2022 Eagles is that one player – no matter how gifted – can’t beat them. Fields is going to break a long run or two Sunday and make some big-time throws, but he can’t beat the Eagles by himself, and I’m not sure he can keep this game close by himself. Tough game, on the road, in bitter cold weather, coming after and before road division games. But I don’t see the Eagles letting up.

Eagles 31, Bears 23

Dave Zangaro (11-2)

In the back of your mind, there’s always this fear of a trap game. Might the Eagles overlook the Bears as they get ready for a Christmas Eve Showdown against the Cowboys in North Texas? But this team, led by Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, has an unwavering focus and I don’t expect that to change this week. As long as that focus remains, I just don’t see how the Eagles are going to lose to the Bears.

Sure, maybe Justin Fields runs for a bunch of yards against the Eagles. It’s possible. But he’s really the only threat on that offense. They don’t have many weapons and the Eagles have been really good at stuffing the run recently. They just have to stay disciplined in their Rush Lanes on Sunday.

And, offensively, the Eagles should be able to do whatever they want against the Bears. They have a non-existent pass rush so Hurts should be able to pick them apart from the pocket. And they also get gashed in the run so it could be another big-time performance from Miles Sanders.

Eagles 31, Bears 13

Barrett Brooks (11-2)

The Bears are in The Process. There is some Sam Hinkie-ism in the front office. This is why they have only won three games. The Bears have traded away too much defensive talent to compete. They will not be able to slow down the Eagles’ running or passing game.

The Eagles’ defensive side of the ball will have their hands full. QB Justin Fields is a special talent. He has a cannon for an arm and runs a 4.4 40 yard dash. OC Luke Getsy has been peeking at the Eagles’ offense, getting some pointers on how to advance Fields’ intangibles on the field. The Bears have the No. 1 running offense in the league. They will continue to try and run the ball against Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Eagles 32, Bears 17

Mike Mulhern (12-1)

The Eagles have been dominant all season, but they really seem to be hitting their stride coming down the stretch. They’ve scored 35 or more points in three straight games and totaled nearly 1,500 combined yards of offense. The pass rush has been harassing quarterbacks at a league-leading rate and is up to an astonishing 49 sacks on the season. Their star players are checking off milestones and the quarterback continues to play at an MVP level, no matter what Micah Parsons thinks.

This team is a machine, and the Bears are just the next in line to be meticulously torn apart. Sure, Justin Fields presents a challenge. But considering the defense has practiced against Jalen Hurts all season, they should be plenty prepared to deal with Fields’ mobility. Chicago’s defense traded away their best player in Roquan Smith and has been littered with injuries. Good luck.

So, is it the team? Is it the system? Does it hurt?

Yes.

Eagles 34, Bears 16

Adam Hermann (12-1)

Many Eagles fans have worried about trap games all season long (the Eagles are great and their schedule is weak) but so far the dreaded trap game hasn’t appeared. I don’t think fans really have to worry about this Eagles team overlooking an opponent: they’re well-coached, they have too much talent, and they seem to be serious about their prep.

But if there were ever a week for a trap game, it’d be this week as a high-stakes Christmas Eve Matchup against the Cowboys looms just beyond a road trip to Chicago.

Luckily for the Birds, this Bears team stinks – particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago’s defense ranks 30th in the league in EPA/play, has allowed a league-worst 21 rushing touchdowns, and its Rush yards per attempt sits in the bottom-quartile of the NFL. Oh, and they allow the fourth-most points per game.

Just as in the past three weeks, the Eagles should absolutely feast on a Bears team that has little in the way of defensive talent.

Offensively the Bears have a little more going for them. Justin Fields & Co. rank 16th in Offensive EPA/play, a bang-average unit that has a little more juice than your normal mid-pack unit because of Fields’ electricity as a dual-threat playmaker. Fields is a Top 10 rusher in the NFL as a Dang quarterback, currently No. 8 in the league in yards ahead of names like Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, and Jamaal Williams. That’s wild!

The Eagles are coming off a week in which one of their main points of emphasis was limiting Daniel Jones’ mobility – just ask Nick Sirianni’s postgame speech to his team – and they’ll want to focus on the same thing this week. If they can keep containing on Fields, the passing game is basically no threat at all. Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery represent an interesting challenge on the ground, but if the Eagles’ offense can give Jonathan Gannon’s guys some breathing room and force Chicago to play from behind things should be fine.

I think the Eagles score early and often and keep their foot on the gas.

Eagles 34, Bears 23

