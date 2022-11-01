Our 9 favorite men’s spikeless shoes

We’ve identified our favorite, most comfortable, most stylish spikeless golf shoes. All offer great traction and support. Courtesy



GOLF's 2022 edition of the Best of Everything

In the market for new golf shoes? Looking for something you can wear to lunch after your round? Use this list of spikeless kicks as your one-stop shop.

We’ve identified our favorite, most comfortable, most stylish shoes that despite being spikeless, have great Traction too. But make no mistake, we know what makes a quality golf shoe, how you feed comfort and durability. And let’s not forget style. We need these things to look sharp. That’s where this list comes in handy.

So scroll down and use the buttons below to shop these Styles today!

ECCO Biom H4 $200 The Ecco Biom H4 spikeless golf shoe provides excellent traction with MTN grip, offering 3 different zones to enhance comfort, stability and rotational support. The leather upper is water proof so your feet remain dry during rainy conditions. Comfort cushioning and breathability is provided with the OrthoLite Hybrid inlay sole. Buy Now View Product

Puma Fusion EVO $79.99 Puma’s Fusion EVO offers a step in comfort, breathability, and excellent traction throughout each golf swing. It features an engineered mesh upper that provides breathability, a SoftFoam dual density insole for comfort, Bootie Construction for support around the foot, Fusion Traction to keep your feet grounded on the course, and a FusionFoam midsole with soft EVA foam that provides unrivaled energy return and cushioning. Buy Now View Product

Royal Albatross The Croco $315 The Albartross Croco shoe is sophisticated, casual, refined, and functional. It brings a modern street sneaker to the course for an exceptional golf experience. The embossed croc print upper is hand made with premium leather and stitched detailing. The contrasting sole features signature Albatross orange detailing. The Pro Golf outsole offers Lightweight VIBRAM construction with excellent cushioning, stability, flexibility, durability, and traction. The insole supports natural motion with bio-mechanically designed comfort foam. Additional comfort features include a soft, breathable leather lining and extra padding at the ankle collar. Buy Now View Product

Payntr X 001 $159.99 The PAYNTR X 001 provides Holistic comfort and performance Traction built for golf. The three dimensional Traction provides Golfers the ability to better control linear motion, resist rotational movement, and more effectively harness vertical ground forces. Soft & responsive underfoot cushioning with a PMX Foam midsole delivers on-course comfort and zonal-specific support for the golf swing. The lightweight, flexible, & breathable upper includes a vented tongue to move perspiration away from the foot for an optimal in-shoe environment. The upper is treated with a super hydrophobic NeverWet solution to provide a waterproof finish. The articulated TPU outsole and dual density midsole houses a Lightweight responsive Graphite power plate, delivering maximum energy return to more effectively generate ground reaction force. Buy Now View Product

Nike Air Max 90G $129.99 Nike’s Air Max 90G reinvents an icon with details made for the course. The new design draws its inspiration from the original Nike Air Max 90. It features the iconic Waffle outsole and the AM90 Airbag unit in the heel. The integrated Traction pattern provides exceptional grip in a variety of conditions, the air unit provides additional comfort at the back foot, and the foam midsole cushions every step. Buy Now View Product

True Linkswear True Knit II $145 The True Knit II offers Lightweight construction, a sock-fit feel, and exceptional breathability for all-day comfort. These spikeless sneaker golf shoes are versatile for warmer days on the links or everyday wear. Buy Now View Product

Adidas RebelCross $159.99 The Adidas RebelCross golf shoe is the Ultimate crossover, combining performance and versatility. It features a BOOST and Lightstrike hybrid midsole that delivers lightweight cushioning and energy return through 18 holes and beyond. The Gripmore outsole offers maximum traction on the course while the Adiwear rubber provides spikeless comfort for post-round wear. Support is provided with a heel support clip while comfort is provided with an OrthoLite sockliner. The durable upper is constructed with full grain leather and microfiber. Buy Now View Product

Cole Haan GrandPro AM Golf Sneaker $150 These waterproof, leather sneakers feature Cole Haan’s proprietary cushioning for comfort all round long. buy now

Air Jordan 1 Low G $140 The Jordan 1’s are an iconic silhouette on the basketball court and on the street. Now they’ve become an instant classic on the course too. buy now