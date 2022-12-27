Our 9 favorite Futures bets for the 2022-’23 golf season | This is the Loop

Collin Morikawa to win a major in 2023 (+700, DraftKings) — Don’t love anybody to win the US Open as of now, but I do like Morikawa to contend on his home turf that week and in all the other majors, too. In 12 career major starts, Morikawa has finished T-8 or better six times, including his two victories. Even during his 2022 “slump,” he managed top fives at both the Masters and US Open, the latter of which he was leading after 36 holes before a third-round 77. Like Santana Moss, he’s a big-time player who steps up in big games. You’ll have so many bets going on major weeks that will inevitably lose, so it’ll be nice to have this in your back pocket to fall back on. — CP