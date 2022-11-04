Our 8 favorite pairs of golf shoes for ladies

Shop our favorite stylish shoes.

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of golf shoes, here are our top picks from last year.

We’ve picked everything from casual, non-golf looking shoes (with Sneaky golf-essential traction), to sneaker-like, Athletic kicks. No matter your golf style, you can find something here that fits your unique look.

Casual shoes that don’t necessarily look like golf shoes:

Royal Albatross The Grace $299 Royal Albatross presents The Grace, a loafer style golf shoe. Grace combines comfort and style for on and off course action. It features a low heel, decorative detailing along the side, and a tassel at the top. The soft, leather lining offers breathability to help keep the foot free from sweat build up. The inlay sole is lightweight and offers cushioned comfort and support during walking. The outsole features Lightweight VIBRAM Pro Golf Traction for excellent grip throughout each golf swing.

OlaKai Wailea Golf Shoe $160 These waterproof leather golf shoes have a bendable back heel so you can wear them as a slide after your round too.

Duca Del Cosma Festival $169 Festiva is handcrafted from toe to heel with a supple leather upper. The leather-topped Arneflex memory foam insole provides comfort and support while the Duca nub outsole ensures excellent traction on and off the golf course.

True Women's FS-01 $175 These classic sneaker-like golf shoes have an extra cushioned heel back for prime comfort throughout your round.

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker $150 These waterproof sneakers use Cole Haan's proprietary technology to deliver responsive comfort every step you take.

More traditional, athletic-looking shoes:

Adidas SummerVent $89.99 The Adidas SummerVent spikeless golf shoe offers support and comfort with a Bounce midsole that features TPU torsion. It offers exceptional Traction with a TwistGrip and ZG inspired outsole. The breathable mesh upper is engineered with Heat.RDY technology, absorbing moisture, drying quickly, and allowing air flow to keep the foot cool and comfortable during those heated days.

Nike React Ace Tour $139.99 Nike introduces the React Ace Tour spikeless golf shoe. It is designed and refined with the female athlete in mind. Every detail, from the new Traction pattern to the innovative lacing system, is built to perform. Features include the FlyEase lacing system, delivering a secure fit with a simple pull of the band, a foam sockliner for cushioned comfort, Nike React technology that delivers a springy ride, mudguard wraps for added durability in high-wear areas, and a new outsole pattern that integrates Traction along the Perimeter of the shoe. In addition, the critical Slipping zone beneath the metatarsal has added components to increase grip.

Adidas SolarMotion $99.99 The Adidas SolarMotion spikeless golf shoe is designed with lightweight, breathability for all day comfort. The breathable upper is made from textile/synthetic and features a waterproof finish. A 1 year waterproof warranty is included. Additional benefits of the upper include a pre-molded soft geo fit collar, additional stability skin, a higher side wall to wrap and stabilize the foot, and more heel lift to promote smooth walking and weight shift. The insite sockliner with new molded EVA keeps the foot supported and comfortable. The midsole offers superior sock absorption and a cushioned ride. It features a combination of LightStrike and Boost construction. The outsole offers exceptional performance with new data informed grip more lugs for traction, superior flexibility with flex groove, and more sharp edges to give robust rotational grip.