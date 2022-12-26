Our 3 favorite Drop Zone episodes from 2022

Peyton Manning was among this year’s Drop Zone guests. Getty Images

The Drop Zone crew was hard at work this year, bringing more than 50 episodes into your ears. We were lucky that so many of you listened, too, allowing us to bring you recordings from media centers, moving vehicles, major championships, PGA Tour events, LIV events and more.

While some of our 2022 podcasts are about as relevant as your Cam Smith 2023 FedEx Cup Futures bet, some others have aged like an Ernie Els Cabernet. Here are five of those:

1. DJ Piehowski talks No Laying Up, Succession

Okay, this technically came at the end of 2021 — but the magic transcends calendar years. Friend of the show DJ Piehowski came on to explain the origins of No Laying Up and the construction of their longform video series. Then we dived deep on some hilarious Succession-PGA Tour comps. The ep also features Claire Rogers telling a ridiculous Tiger Woods story. Good times!

2. Bold Golf Predictions — plus the PGA Tour Stock Exchange

What could be better than listening back to some lukewarm (or possibly even freezing-cold) predictions from the beginning of the 2022 calendar year? We might have sniffed around some good predictions in this one — and we definitely laid out a terrific stock game — but what we didn’t know at the time makes this fun.

3. Peyton Manning Talks Augusta

It was surreal for a Humble podcast like Ours to turn into a Manningcast for a half-hour, but that’s exactly what happened in April, when Peyton joined to dish on Augusta National and dole out some Golf Advice. High efficiency rating for his appearance.

4. Eddie Pepperell on Golf and the World

Eddie Pepperell can be tough to put in a box, which makes him one of golf’s most intriguing voices. The British pro joined the Drop Zone to break down the future of golf, why he wouldn’t join LIV, his search for his own form and why he has stopped playing practice rounds — plus some takes on the general state of the world.

5. Xander Schauffele’s Report Card

Xander Schauffele joins the Drop Zone for a deep-dive breakdown of a wild PGA Tour season that changed the Tour and changed his career, too. From playing the Ryder Cup to a career-changing stretch of wins to LIV negotiations with Phil Mickelson, Schauffele offers Endless insight into life on Tour. Enjoy!

Other Drop Zone business…

The Drop Zone will be back in 2023 and honestly, this should be our best year yet. We’re dialed in for a year of must-listen audio!

Thanks for everything, gang. See you next year!