Our 2022 all-state boys golf team – Longmont Times-Call

The Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas had a combined 16 players named to the all-state boys golf list this fall.

The Daily Camera’s golfer of the year, Caleb Michaels of Monarch, led the way, winning the Class 5A tournament in his fourth consecutive state qualification. The 5A and Front Range League first teamer rallied from five shots back to win at City Park Golf Course in Denver back in October.

Boulder’s Luke Blankinship joined him on the 5A first team, taking fourth at state. They helped lead the Panthers to the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2019.

Elsewhere, Fairview’s Sawyer Sales made second team (19th at state). He was one of three Fairview players to make the first team in the FRL. Monarch’s Talan Gover (24th), who won the FRL title, was named as an Honorable mention and helped lead the Coyotes to the league team title. He carded 70 or under in four of his five league matches.

In 4A, Silver Creek’s Ben Harding was named to the second team. The Longmont Times-Call player of the year finished 13th at the state tournament a year after placing third. Harding was the BoCoPreps.com golfer of the year in 2021.

Joining him on the first team was Broomfield’s Mason Hill, who placed 19th at the 4A tournament. Hill continues to be a budding talent on the high school and American Junior Golf Association circuit.

The Honorable Mentions in the classification included Silver Creek’s Quinn Lockwood and Tyler Plaster (tied for 37th at state), who helped lead the Raptors to a 4A area-best eighth place finish. It also included Centaurus’ Asa Wentworth (35th), Matthew Vaver (37th) and Longmont’s Trace Saunders (29th), all of whom were standouts in the Northern Colorado Athletic Conference.

In 3A, Holy Family’s Rudiger Heitz was named first team after finishing fourth at the state tournament. The junior had been a force in the classification and the NCAC over the past two seasons, finishing 12th at state a year ago. He should be considered one of the favorites in the class next year.

Peak to Peak freshman Jack Brayman joined him on the first team, bursting onto the state scene with a fifth-place finish. Brayman finished top six in four of the six Metro League tournaments.

Pumas teammate Om Mathur was named second team, a new player to the program who finished 20th at state. Holy Family’s Drake Krommenhoek (29th at state) and Peak to Peak’s Jack Winter (40th) were named Honorable mentions. Mathur and Winter helped lead the Pumas to a sixth-place state finish. Krommenhoek helped lead the Tigers to ninth.