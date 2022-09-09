Our 12 Featured Lineup Picks

Chase Edmonds, Miami vs. New England: Edmonds should be a Heavily Featured running back for the first time in his career, starting in the Dolphins’ season opener against a top rival. It is never easy against Bill Belichick, but Miami has speed everywhere on offense, including with Edmonds. He is a versatile performer who threatens defenses as a runner and receiver, and he can bust loose for big plays when he sees an open field ahead of him. Miami’s offense may prove to be too potent for New England in Week 1, and Edmonds has upside as a possible lead man out of the backfield.

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Houston: In Deeper leagues, you should consider Hines as a flex option. The Colts now have Matt Ryan at quarterback, and he is comfortable throwing to his running backs. Jonathan Taylor is the obvious lead RB for Indianapolis against the highly vulnerable Texans defense, but Hines is his top complement and has some TD potential while also being a very good pass-catching RB. Ryan is going to find Hines to be one of his more reliable targets early in his Indianapolis tenure, so he does have appeal if you have a lineup hole to fill in a PPR format. Hines had 63 receptions and seven TDs from scrimmage two years ago, and he could recapture that form in 2022.

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City vs. Arizona: Smith-Schuster gets a new start in Kansas City working with a superstar quarterback, and he should be the new No. 1 target at wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Two seasons ago, he caught 97 passes with nine TD receptions, and now Smith-Schuster will be operating in the best passing offense of his career. He is a must-start option as a Fantasy WR3 in Week 1, as the Chiefs’ passing game has a very good draw against the Arizona secondary.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia vs. Detroit: The Eagles were the most run-heavy team in the NFL last season, but that is about to change. Philadelphia’s acquisition of standout WR AJ Brown in the offseason was a major signal that the passing game will be upgraded. Brown will command a lot of defensive attention, and Smith can now take advantage of working across from another top wideout. Jalen Hurts will show that he is improving as a passer and Smith has a good shot of making some big plays downfield against Detroit.

Chris Olave, New Orleans vs. Atlanta: Olave is regarded as one of the most polished wide receivers to come out of the 2022 NFL Draft class. Working with Veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry can only help Accelerate his pro development. Olave should prove to be a dependable target for Jameis Winston on key downs, and he can also be a significant threat downfield. Olave might eventually remind Seahawks fans of Doug Baldwin in terms of being able to challenge defenses on all types of routes and at every level. He should have a productive opener against an Atlanta defense that will spend a lot of time on the field against Jameis Winston.