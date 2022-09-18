Ounas praised after Lille wonder-goal

Ounas returned to French football full-time this summer after first leaving Girondins de Bordeaux for Napoli in 2017.

Edon Zhegrova and Rémy Cabella help provide fierce competition in the attacking midfield areas, but with both injured for Saturday’s game, Ounas was thrown straight in, and seized his chance with an early Goal of the Season contender.

“He brings one important thing to the team: his individual talent,” said Lille Coach Paulo Fonseca. “He brings different things to our game, he’s unpredictable, very good technically and in one-on-ones.

“But he’s not yet at 100 per cent physically because he’s not played much in recent months. When he improves in this area, he’ll be able to bring us even more.”

Toulouse actually had more shots on goal than Lille – 14 to 10 – but les Dogues’ were deadlier, with Jonathan David’s early opener also a fine Strike into the far top corner.

“It was a balanced match, you see it in the statistics, in terms of possession, shots, shots on target, expected goals,” explained Fonseca’s opposite number Philippe Montanier.

“It was decided on the Talent of Adam Ounas on the second goal. But overall, it was a balanced game, we played our game, we did everything we could to bring points home from here.”

