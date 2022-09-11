‘Ouch’: Paige Spiranac’s Latest Tweet About Her Golf Career Is Going Viral

The internet Sensation and ex-golfer Paige Spiranac is going viral again after her latest tweet. She commented on her golfing career and made an unexpected comparison. The internet beauty of the golf world has over 3.5 million followers on social media. She makes instructional videos on YouTube and teaches her unique techniques to her followers.

She is also famous for her podcast, sharing her personal and professional experiences. Spiranac is often in the headlines, but this time, it was about her former profession.

Paige Spiranac tweeting about her golf career

In her latest tweet, the former professional golf player took to her Twitter handle @PaigeSpiranac and tweeted about her professional golfing days. She compared her professional career with Notre Dame. She called it bad and said that “Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf”.

Spiranac left her professional golfing career in December 2016. She was not mentally happy with her game, and that is why she made the comparison in her tweet. Although Spiranac retired from professional golf, she still plays the sport to make online content for her fans.

Spiranac is a big time NFL fan and the latest match was quite upsetting for her. After their shock loss to Marshall on Saturday, Notre Dame fans were left stunned. It was the third straight loss for Notre Dame. The last time this happened was 42 games ago, and nobody expected it to happen again. Least of all in Marcus Freeman’s first home game as head coach.

Did fans agree with the ex-golfer?

After her tweet, fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts and opinions. Some said Notre Dame should wear tight clothes and come onto Instagram, while others agreed with her but appreciated her game. They noted that Spiranac was a better golfer than Notre Dame.

Some also talked about her looks and indirectly made a comparison. They said that Spiranac looked better than Notre Dame.

Marcus Freeman is the only Notre Dame Coach to lose his first three games (dating back to last year’s Bowl game). It was a damning day for Notre Dame, and fans reacted similarly to Spiranac’s tweet.

Some fans even asked her not to be so hard on herself. She has been a good player and has had a good life. Notre Dame has nothing to do here; hence, the comparison was not required.

YouTube golf sensation Paige Spiranac has revealed that she left the game because she was unhappy. She never believed in herself and didn’t have the confidence to perform on the big stage. The 29-year-old said in a candid video on her channel that she now plays golf all the time, but for fun and with no pressure.

Do you agree with Spiranac? Do you think she was right in making the comparison and calling her game as bad as Notre Dame? Let us know in the comments.