OU Volleyball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

– For the first time in program history, Oklahoma volleyball swept the Big 12’s Weekly awards, announced by the conference office Tuesday.

Sophomore opposite/outside hitter Megan Wilson was named the Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, while sophomore libero Callie Kemohah was named the Defensive Player of the Week and freshman middle Blocker Morgan Perkins was named the Rookie of the Week.

OU is the fifth Big 12 school to sweep all three awards and first since Sept. 23, 2019, where Baylor took home every honor. This also marks the seventh time in conference history that Weekly conference Awards were swept by a single school. In addition, just six times has OU won multiple Awards in the same week, and two of those came last season.

Named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season, Wilson earned her second Weekly award of the season, the sixth of her career and her third in the Offensive category. She’s also the first repeat winner in the Offensive category this season and third overall. Wilson leads the Sooners and second in the conference with 159 total kills, while also sitting first on the team and fourth in the conference in kills per set (3.88). She also leads OU and the conference in total aces (28), aces per set (0.68) and total points (207), while also sitting in second for 5.05 points per set.

The Kingwood, Texas native led the conference and Sooners last week with 34 total kills, 4.25 kills per set and 5.69 points per set. In a 3-0 sweep over Abilene Christian last Tuesday, she tied a career-high seven digs for the third time this season and fourth overall, while also adding 14 kills. Against Texas Southern, Wilson tallied 10 kills with a career-high .500 hitting percentage.

She moved to sixth in program history for total aces in a season with 28 after posting three aces against Texas Southern, along with a pair of aces each at Abilene Christian and against Nevada.

The award marks the third Defensive Player of the Week nod and first this season for Kemohah, who continues to power the OU defense from the back row. She currently leads the conference and Sooners this season in digs per set (5.24) and total digs (220). Also, tied for second with the Sooners for total service aces and sits in third for service aces per set with 0.891.

Kemohah had another great defensive last week, leading the conference in digs per set (5.33) while also adding 48 digs last week – Abilene Christian (17), Texas Southern (14) and Nevada (17). In addition, she added 14 assists last week, including six against Nevada last Friday, which is just two shy of her career-high.

For the first time in her career, Perkins picked up her first conference Weekly award with the Rookie of the Week honor. Over the season, Perkins sits third in the conference with 1.44 blocks per set and second in block assists and total blocks. She’s also the best freshman in the Big 12 in hitting percentage at .403, which puts her fifth in the conference overall.

Perkins led the conference last week in hitting percentage (.600) with 23 kills on 36 total attempts and in blocks with 2.22 blocks per set and tied for second in total blocks (20). The Rosharon, Texas native earned her first career double-double with career-highs in kills (10) and blocks (11) against Texas Southern last Friday. Her 11 block assists against Texas Southern sets a program high for an individual match in that category and ties her first in the conference for a single match. Offensively against the Tigers, she also had an impressive 10 kills on 13 total attempts for a .769 hitting percentage.

OU finished the non-conference slate 10-2, its best non-conference record since 2013, along with the Gray-Walton era. The Sooners sit in the top-three of six of the seven statistical categories, including second in hitting percentage (.299), assists (12.62 assists/set), blocks (2.87 blocks/set) and digs (14.17 digs/set).

The Sooners open conference play in Austin, Texas, against the top-ranked Longhorns at 7 pm Saturday on the Longhorn Network.

