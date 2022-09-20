OU, OSU, UT Collect Big 12 Soccer Weekly Awards

Oklahoma’s Sheridan Michel (Defensive) and Olivia Ramey (Freshman), Oklahoma State’s Jordan Nytes (Goalkeeper) and Texas’ Trinity Byars (Offensive) collected this week’s Big 12 Soccer Player of the Week honors. This is the first time that all honorees are underclassmen since Freshman of the Week was added as a Weekly accolade starting in the 2020-21 season.

Michel has helped the Sooners achieve a four-game winning streak. The sophomore Captain and the OU defense allowed one and four shots on goal in road matches against East Tennessee State and Murray State, who did not have any shots on goal. She scored her second career goal in the 4-1 win over ETSU.

Ramey recorded her second career shutout against Murray State, improving her record in goals to 4-0-0 for the Sooners. The freshman allowed one goal during Week 5 and has only surrendered three goals in the five games she has played. She holds a 0.70 goals against average and a .700 save percentage.

Now shutout No. 25 Brown to give Oklahoma State its first win against a ranked opponent this season. The freshman had six total saves during the week, which included three against Mercer. The goalie held Mercer to only one goal as the Bears came to Stillwater with an average of scoring three per game. She leads the Conference with a 0.48 goals against average and ranks second in save percentage at .846.

Byars registered a hat trick against Texas Southern before scoring a goal and giving an assist in Texas’ 2-2 tie with UCF. During the 8-0 win over Texas Southern, the sophomore forward scored goals in the 10thth15thand 56th minutes. Her nine-point performance during the week makes her the Conference leader with 20 points and fourth nationally with 2.50 points per game.

This is the first career Weekly accolade for Michel, Ramey and Nytes, while Byars earned her fourth.

Offensive Player of the Week

Trinity Byars, Texas, F, So.

Defensive Player of the Week

Sheridan Michel, Oklahoma, D, So.

Goalkeeper of the Week

Jordan Nytes, Oklahoma State, Fr.

Freshman of the Week

Olivia Ramey, Oklahoma, GK

