OU Basketball: Porter Moser’s New-Look Sooners Open Season Monday Night

Year 2 of the Porter Moser era at Oklahoma tips off Monday night, and as is the case all across college basketball, the Sooners will look much different than when they last took the floor.

The Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacobas well as Jalen Hill, CJ Noland and Bijan Cortes will still take the floor against Sam Houston at the Lloyd Noble Center, but OU also added four transfers and four freshman to the roster this offseason.

Transfer guard Grant Sherfield will see his first official action as a Sooner after transferring from Nevada on Monday, as well as a George Washington transplant Joe BamisileWofford transfer Sam Godwin and former Missouri big man Yaya Keita.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button