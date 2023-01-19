OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout

STILLWATER — Careless basketball to start the second half cost Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The Sooners made the trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena, but were unable to overcome turnovers and defensive lapses to top the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Mike Boynton’s team rode the momentum across the finish line, beating Porter Moser’s Sooners 72-56 to notch the win in the season’s first Bedlam battle.

After OU (11-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) held OSU to 24 points in the first half, the Cowboys needed just eight minutes after halftime to score 26 more points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button