OU Basketball: Oklahoma Tops Kansas City Behind Second Half Outburst

NORMAN — Oklahoma overcame a slow offensive start to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

After heading into Halftime tied, the Sooner offense woke up in the second half to pace OU past the Kansas City Roos 75-53 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Spearheaded by guard Grant Sherfield and forward Tanner Grovesthe Sooners exploded out of the locker room on a 15-3 run to take a stranglehold on the game.

After scoring just two points from the Charity stripe in the first half, Sherfield hit back-to-back-to-back triples out of the first media timeout in the second half to extend the Sooner lead to 14 points.

Sherfield’s 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep led the way on the night for an Oklahoma offense that sleep walked through much of the first half.

Kansas City held OU without a field goal for nearly five minutes in the first half, building a 15-6 lead on the back of a 13-1 scoring run.

Sam Godwin was good off the bench again for Porter Moseradding six points in the first half to help get the offense flowing again to level the game at 27 headed into halftime.

Compounding OU’s scoring struggles, the Roos also took a rebounding advantage into the intermission, pulling down 18 rebounds to Oklahoma’s 10 in the first half.

Although the Sooners lost the rebounding battle 30-28 on the night, Oklahoma did a much better job on the glass in the second half to help shore up the performance.

OU guard Milos Uzan joined Sherfield scoring in double figures, as the freshman added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Groves also scored double-digits for the Sooners, adding 11 points and three rebounds, and Godwin ended up with 10 points.

Oklahoma’s defense also helped loosen up the offense on Tuesday night.

The Sooners forced 16 Kansas City turnovers, and cashed those Mistakes in for 19 points on the other end of the floor.

When the dust settled, OU shot 58 percent from the floor as a team, knocking down 7-of-17 from deep.

Moser will hope the Sooners can carry their second half shooting stroke into the weekend as Oklahoma will match up with the No. 9-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.

