OU Basketball: Oklahoma Survives Overtime Battle to Topple Texas Tech

Big 12 wins are hard to come by, and Oklahoma is no stranger to the struggle.

But OU finally got off the mark on Saturday, leaning on Jalen Hill’s eight points in the last 1:35 of overtime to notch the Sooners’ first conference win of the year.

After leading by as many as 13 points in the second half, Porter Moser’s Sooners finally downed the Texas Tech Red Raiders 68-63 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

