OU Basketball: Oklahoma Blown Out by No. 11 TCU

Oklahoma has suffered its fair share of close losses this season.

But Tuesday night, the Sooners were outmatched from the opening tip.

Hitting the road to take on the No. 11-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, OU turned the ball over on four of its first five possessions of the game, helping the Horned Frogs race out to an 11-0 lead.

The Sooners never recovered, as TCU blew Oklahoma out 79-52 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

