OU Basketball: Grant Sherfield Can Be the ‘Shot Clock Guy’ Oklahoma Lacked Last Year

This offseason, Porter Moser went hunting for Playmakers in the transfer portal.

Oklahoma narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament in Moser’s first season in Norman, and another wave of players exiting the program via the Portal meant Moser again had to find key transfers.

On top of signing four freshmen, the Sooners added Joe Bamisile, Sam Godwin, Yaya Keita and Grant Sherfield to round out the roster.

And while each of those guys will have to get acclimated to the program Entering Moser’s second season, the Oklahoma Coach feels he added a real Creator in Sherfield, the former Nevada star.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button