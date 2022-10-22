OU Basketball: After Busy Offseason, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill Bring Added Strength to Oklahoma’s Front Court

One of the biggest storylines of Oklahoma’s offseason was the addition of high profile transfers Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile. An underrated development, however, seems to be the physical transformation of Porter Moser’s front court veterans, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill.

Both Groves and Hill were integral parts of last season’s team. But, with an offseason of direction in the weight room, could be better suited for their roles. A season ago, Oklahoma finished dead last in the Big 12 in rebounds per game, grabbing just 31.8 boards per night. Groves and Hill, the Sooners’ starting front court nearly every night, each fell short of the conference’s top ten individual rebounders too.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button